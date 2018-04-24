GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina senior linebacker Antoine Wilder and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Aaron Thompson will transfer at the end of the semester, Will Muschamp announced Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Wilder has four career starts among his 28 career appearances and has played at outside linebacker, safety and nickel.

Wilder was credited with seven tackles in eight games last season.

A Riverdale, Ga. native, Wilder was a three-star prospect out of Hapeville Charter High School.

Thompson redshirted during his first season in 2016 and did not play last year either as he spent most of the season with a shoulder injury that also kept him out of spring. Thompson was considered a three-star prospect out of Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

*** Not a member? Get the inside scoop on South Carolina athletics with a subscription to Gamecock Central! ***