Advertisement

in other news

South Carolina Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

South Carolina Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

The defending champs know a little more about their schedule now.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

Tip times and channel designations are in for men's basketball.

 • Alan Cole
View From The Other Side With TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas

View From The Other Side With TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas

Checking in with Henry Sklar from TideIllustrated to preview South Carolina at Alabama.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Football Availability Report (Alabama Week)

South Carolina Football Availability Report (Alabama Week)

Updating South Carolina's injuries leading up to the Alabama game.

 • Alan Cole
Dowell Loggains Looking To Create 'Smooth' Offense After Ole Miss Loss

Dowell Loggains Looking To Create 'Smooth' Offense After Ole Miss Loss

On Dowell Loggains, protection issues and trying to scheme up easier looks.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole

in other news

South Carolina Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

South Carolina Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

The defending champs know a little more about their schedule now.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

Tip times and channel designations are in for men's basketball.

 • Alan Cole
View From The Other Side With TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas

View From The Other Side With TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas

Checking in with Henry Sklar from TideIllustrated to preview South Carolina at Alabama.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 12, 2024
South Carolina 'Sick Of This Feeling' After Another Close Loss
Default Avatar
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement