South Carolina signee selected in MLB Draft

The Gamecocks could be losing one of their highest-ranked pieces in the 2021 recruiting class.

Infielder Cooper Kinney was plucked in the first round of the MLB Draft Sunday night, going No. 34 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Signing bonus slot value for Kinney's pick is $2,148,100.



Kinney, rated as high as No. 54 in draft prospect boards entering the draft, was the Gamecocks' highest-rated signee in their recruiting class and him being picked this high could mean South Carolina not getting him to campus.

This season for Baylor (Tenn.) Kinney hit .480/.539/.990 wit 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 12 walks to 12 strikeouts in 115 plate appearances.

He's the first Gamecock—current or future—to hear his name called on draft night and there should be a handful more over the course of the next two days.

The MLB Draft continues Monday with rounds 2-10 starting at 1 p.m. then finishing with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday starting at noon.