For the second time in as many weeks, a member of Shane Beamer's coaching staff accepted a head coaching job elsewhere.

After Jody Wright took the job at Murray State, South Carolina suffered another blow with special teams coach Pete Lembo accepting the head coaching job at Bufalo.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the interest on Sunday morning, and an independent source confirmed the news to GamecockScoop.

Lembo spent three years on Beamer's staff and quickly developed a reputation as one of the best special teams coordinators in the game with South Carolina's strong performances in the kicking and punting games. The term "Lembo Ball" became a popular one around Columbia, with special teams heroics playing a game-swinging role in wins over Georgia State, Texas A&M and Clemson in 2022.

The departure leaves defensive coordinator Clayton White, defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and tight ends coach Justin Stepp as the only three members of Beamer's original staff who are still with the program.

