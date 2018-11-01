But, after spending the last three years waking up before the sun rises for practice, the Gamecocks feel ready for the unusual kick off.

Instead of kicking off sometime in the early afternoon, like they do most games, the Gamecocks will kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday against Ole Miss.

South Carolina’s no stranger to early starts over the last two seasons, but this Saturday is a little different.

“Any time we have an early kick we feel like it benefits us,” Ty’Son Williams said. “We’re always up in the morning for early morning practices.”



Saturday is the first morning kick for the Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3 SEC) since traveling to Texas A&M for an early start in 2015 for what would turn into a 35-28 loss. It was one of two 11 a.m. starts that year, playing Missouri on the road as well, a 24-10 loss.

But South Carolina seems ready for the unorthodox kick time this year.

Under head coach Will Muschamp, the team practices daily at 9 a.m. but has to be in the building three hours earlier for breakfast and meetings before ultimately heading out to the practice field.

They’re hoping to use that to their advantage come Saturday, where they’ll have to be alert early against one of the higher scoring offenses in the league (over 38 points per game).

“We’re up right now. We had to be in the building at 5:55 today, so we’re always up early ready to go,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “You have to have everything ready, though, especially with a team like this that comes out the gate trying to throw the deep ball and run. You have to be ready to play early.”

Another thing that would likely help the Gamecocks is they’ll be staying on their clocks, which are on Eastern Time, for what would then be a noon game.

South Carolina’s played a noon game already this year, so it’ll likely be the same schedule as before when it beat Missouri 37-35.

Muschamp said, though, he won’t know how his team will fare in this early morning kick until the day of after seeing his team at the hotel during pregame meal and walk thru, but says the early practices should be a benefit this weekend.

“Everybody’s early, everybody’s there, everybody’s getting ready to go, so, that’s what we do every single day,” he said. “The best feeling I have on game day for a noon kick is when we’re in pre-game meal and there’s a lot of noise, because our guys are up and they’re ready to go. But we’re like that every day. So that’s a good thing, that’s an advantage we should have.