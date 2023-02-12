In the heavyweight fight of the season, a first-round knockdown set South Carolina on course for a season-defining win.

No. 1 South Carolina won the undefeated tilt against No. 3 LSU 88-64, catapulted by an 18-2 start right off the opening tap.

The win was South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC)’s 31st straight win overall, 39th consecutive home win — a win in front of a sellout crowd of 18,000 — and 19th straight win over a ranked opponent. Sunday’s result gave the Gamecocks firm command of the race for the SEC regular season championship, with LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) now trailing by a full game plus the head-to-head tiebreaker with four contests remaining for each team. The win also assured South Carolina will remain No. 1 in the AP Poll tomorrow, and officially made it the last remaining undefeated team in the country.

"It's great to play against a top-three team in the country in this type of environment," Dawn Staley said. "Everybody knows we're a good team. We've been together a really long time. And when you have that type of commitment, you're going to win games like this."

That 18-2 run started inside the first five seconds, when Zia Cooke took a pass straight off the opening tip-off and laid it in. Before even 90 seconds had passed it was already 6-0 Gamecocks, and Kim Mulkey needed a timeout. Brea Beal caught early fire going on a 6-0 personal run after the timeout, Cooke scored four more of her own and in the blink of an eye the Tigers were chasing a huge deficit.

LSU did manage to get as close as three points thanks largely to a sensational performance from guard Alexis Morris. After being bottled up for most of the first quarter by Kierra Fletcher, she feasted off other match-ups. In a stretch of less than eight minutes she scored 15 points to claw the Tigers back into the game. But after Fletcher checked back onto the floor with 5:44 left in the first half, Morris did not score again before the break.

"I thought that Kierra did a great job in the first quarter," Staley said. "When we saw the sub, she [Morris] got loose a little bit and then we decided it's Kierra. We wanted her to tire herself out, and maybe she doesn't have as much lift on her shots towards the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter."

South Carolina built the lead back up to 10 points going into halftime and slowly asserted its will as the game went on, forcing Mulkey to manage minutes carefully with foul trouble. LSU starter LaDazhia Williams fouled out early in the fourth quarter, Flau’Jae Johnson was in foul trouble all afternoon and Angel Reese had two fouls before the end of the first quarter.

Not that Reese was her usual self even when she was active.

The highly-anticipated post match-up between Reese and Aliyah Boston — the two projected frontrunners for National Player of the Year honors — was no contest. Boston stonewalled her on several critical possessions, finishing the game with 14 points and nine rebounds. Reese saw her 23-game double-double streak snapped, scoring only 11 points and grabbing just four rebounds, boxed out all day by Boston and Kamilla Cardoso.

Cardoso came on strong in the second half playing in the big lineup with Boston. She scored 16 points after halftime alone, accounting for almost all of her final line of 18 points and 13 rebounds. In the fourth quarter after Williams fouled out, she feasted with a stretch where she scored 10 straight South Carolina points.

"Kamilla is really long, and she uses her length to her advantage," Boston said. "Teams struggle to finish around her because they probably don't want to get their shot blocked, if we're being honest. She's just a dominant player. She goes to score, she rebounds the ball really well, and coach says all the time that she's our separator, and I think every time she gets on the floor she just dominates."

By the end of the fourth quarter, South Carolina had imposed its will on the Tigers. It completely dominated what was supposed to be its biggest challenge of the regular season, and is now on the inside track to finish another regular season undefeated.

The road to an undefeated season will pick back up on Thursday night, when the Gamecocks host the Florida Gators.



