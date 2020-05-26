@GamecockCentral

South Carolina is one of seven SEC schools already planning to participate in '3DAY' on Saturday, Oct. 3, an initiative by The Hilinski's Hope Foundation to kick off College Football Mental Health Awareness Week, according to ESPN.

The goal of the event is to expand resources devoted to mental fitness, decrease stigma and honor the victims of mental illness.

The Gamecocks, and the other teams involved, will wear lime green helmet stickers of a ribbon with the No. 3 in the middle and/or have fans raise three fingers at the beginning of the third quarter, a tradition implemented by South Carolina this past season.

World Mental Illness Awareness Week is the following week when schools will attempt to measure and raise awareness about mental health resources provided on campus for students and faculty.

The Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H) was founded in 2018 by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the life of their son Tyler. Tyler’s Mom and Dad and brothers Kelly and Ryan along with their extended families and some amazing friends created H3H in response to the outpouring of love and affection for Tyler during, and after his life.

Ryan is, of course, the starting quarterback at South Carolina.

Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have all also agreed to participate in 3DAY.