South Carolina football has its first football game kick-off time of the 2023 season locked in.

The first SEC game of the season, and also South Carolina's first true road game of the campaign, will come on Sept. 16 on the road against the two-time defending national championhip Georgia Bulldogs.

The game will be at 3:30 p.m. in Athens with live coverage on CBS in what could potentially be one of South Carolina's final appearances on the network before it loses the SEC contract in the 2024 season. This is the first time the Gamecocks will appear on CBS since a 47-23 loss to No. 1 Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2019.

Georgia won the game last season 48-7 in Columbia and won 40-13 when the teams last met in Athens, although the match-up before that at Georgia went South Carolina's way with a 20-17 upset victory in double overtime.

South Carolina's kick-off times for the first two games of the season, week one in Charlotte against North Carolina and week two in the home opener against Furman, are expected to be announced tomorrow.

