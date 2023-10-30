Game two of South Carolina football's four-game November homestand will be against Vanderbilt on Nov. 11 with the kick-off time set for 12:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

South Carolina is currently on its longest winning streak in the history of the series, riding 14 consecutive victories over Vanderbilt heading into the game dating back to 2008, and the Gamecocks have won 28 out of 32 games in school history against the Commodores.

The last meeting between the two teams at Williams-Brice Stadium was a very dicey one though, as Vanderbilt nearly snapped the losing streak. Vanderbilt led 20-14 with under a minute remaining, but quarterback Zeb Noland hit for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left to spare the result and eventually help propel South Carolina to a bowl game in Shane Beamer's first season as head coach.

This will be South Carolina's third consecutive noon kick-off after only having three total over the previous 20 games. It will be the first SEC home noon kick-off for the Gamecocks since last year's Georgia game and just the second one of the Beamer era.

************************************************************************

Looking for a place to share your thoughts on all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.