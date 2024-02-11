56-3.

Of all the numbers from South Carolina women’s basketball’s latest victory over UConn, an 83-65 shellacking at Colonial Life Arena nowhere near as close as the tally suggests, it was one following on from last season’s tight 81-77 escape in Hartford.

Last February, South Carolina won the bench scoring battle 37-0. Sunday afternoon it was 19-3, with UConn’s three coming on a Qadence Samuels 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining deep in the recesses of garbage time.

“Our starting five has to play really, really well for us to have a chance to win these games,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said.

It is not completely a case of roster management or plans. UConn (19-5) has dealt with a catastrophic injury load over the last two seasons, entering Sunday’s matchup at South Carolina (23-0) already down five players for the season.

But the bench stat speaks for itself, and its timing is another victory for South Carolina on its own. This of all weeks, the one where Kamilla Cardoso has been away on international duty and Sahnya Jah has been away from the team, is the one where the Gamecocks have flexed their depth muscle.

Even the 19 bench points are a little bit misleading; Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts scored 15 and 14 respectively, one of those two will retreat to the bench when Cardoso returns Thursday.

“Our players are committed to the process,” Dawn Staley said. “You lose Kamilla to the Brazilian national team, but you’re fortunate enough to have players who don’t get a lot of minutes step up in a big way. It means we’re doing something right, our players’ mindsets are right, it means our parents’ mindset are right of our players.”

About midway through the first quarter, with a score still close enough to create an illusion of competition but the pendulum of play already heavily tilted towards the home bench, Staley busted out maybe the fastest lineup she had.

Raven Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson together. Three players with point guard experience, a tendency to leap out into transition and enough pace to run an unequipped opponent out of the gym.

It did not quite yield an immediate, thumping burst of energy, but it wore on UConn. Exhausted, gasping for air, drowning in a sea of 18,000 people armed with just seven players.

“Everybody should feel real good about where we are as a program, other than wanting more minutes,” Staley said. “But they [bench players] made me know that they’re deserving of more minutes.”

It took a toll on Paige Bueckers, UConn’s superstar guard who played 36:24. She scored 20 points, but also needed 20 shot attempts for it. She left 3-pointers short, clanking the front of the rim on looks she herself would probably admit needed to drop. Aaliyah Edwards, the imposing post force who hung 20 points on South Carolina for the second consecutive season, also spent over 90 percent of the action on the floor.

“You need other good players around you to play well,” Auriemma said. “But you also need time on the bench to recharge yourself, and unfortunately, she [Bueckers] doesn’t get enough of that.”

South Carolina never scored more than five in a row in the first quarter, and only had one stretch over five in the second.

And yet, even as Bueckers steamed inside for a buzzer-beating layup to trip UConn’s halftime deficit to a healthy 14, the fight felt over. UConn, like a boxer who had already been down for the count twice, had to find the facilities to play another 20 minutes.

In some respects it did, but only cosmetically. This was never a basketball game, never presented even a scrap of danger for Staley’s squad and for parts of the fourth quarter even pushed towards being potentially the largest UConn loss of Auriemma’s illustrious 39-year tenure.

It never made it there — South Carolina’s largest lead was 27, and his worst loss was by 32 in 1989 — but nobody in a Gamecock jersey will mind.

“I knew that Kamilla was gone,” Raven Johnson said. “So I told Ashlyn I would help her rebound, because I know Kamilla gets a lot of rebounds on the offensive boards and defensive boards.”

Johnson finished with a career-high 12 rebounds, enough for her first career double-double. Te-Hina Paopao found her shot again after six straight underwhelming shooting performances by blistering a season-high five 3-pointers, four in the first half. Bree Hall was a battering ram defensively, successfully pulling off the “toughest job in the building” of guarding Bueckers.

And maybe most crucially on a day where everyone stepped up and unleashed 40 nearly flawless minutes, the depth breakdown.

Nobody on South Carolina’s roster had to play 32 minutes. All five of UConn’s starters broke 33.

Even without a starter and down to single-digits in available bodies, depth was still the crux of South Carolina’s latest onslaught. It is why the Gamecocks are 23-0, and a sizable part of why they will be the NCAA Tournament favorites next month.

“This is going to help us in the long run,” Paopao said. “To play against those ranked teams and know that we can close out those games against ranked teams.”

The Oregon transfer was half correct. Yes, the experience against ranked teams — South Carolina is 6-0 against top-25 opponents this year — will help. But there was no closing to be done, at least not Sunday.

It was over as soon as the bench checked in.

***********************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina women's basketball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.