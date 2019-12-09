Also on the schedule for the meeting are amendments to the contracts of Muschamp and running backs coach Thomas Brown.

The South Carolina board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday via phone to approve Bobo's contract.

Head coach Will Muschamp is set to make former Colorado State head coach and long-time Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo the Gamecocks' new playcaller.

The South Carolina football team has its new offensive coordinator.

A veteran playcaller, the former Georgia quarterback spent the last five seasons at CSU, going 28-35 before the two parties reached a mutual separation agreement to end his tenure earlier this week.

Bobo, 45, has plenty of ties to the current South Carolina staff. Muschamp and his new offensive coordinator were teammates at UGA in the 90s. Bobo coached with both current South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and running backs coach Thomas Brown.

McClendon served as the Gamecocks' playcaller for the last two seasons, but was stripped of those duties following a disappointing 2019 campaign from the Gamecocks offense.

Prior to his time at CSU, Bobo spent 14 seasons at Georgia, the last eight as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 2012 Broyles Award finalist held the offensive coordinator spot for 107 games with the Bulldogs, averaging 33.8 points per game and 399.92 yards per game.