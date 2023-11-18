With all the chips down, South Carolina’s money duo came up big.

Facing third-and-15 back at the 21, trailing Kentucky 14-10 early in the fourth quarter in a game where the offense was sputtering, Spencer Rattler unleashed a 28-yard bullet to Legette.

He found Xavier Legette two more times for 34 yards on the drive, including a third-and-10 touchdown pass with 7:44 to go, giving South Carolina a 17-14 lead it never relinquished to win at a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium.

The win keeps South Carolina alive in the chase for bowl eligibility for yet another week, taking what was a 2-6 start all the way down to the season-ending rivalry showdown with Clemson next Saturday.

Large chunks of the game were frustrating, bogged-down offense for South Carolina. At one point it gained 32 yards on 25 offensive snaps in a fizzling stretch that lasted over two quarters of game time. But at the beginning and end, it stepped up.

Rattler hit Legette for a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on the first drive of the game, and South Carolina’s second possession moved all the way down to the Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) 2-yard-line before a holding penalty on Djay Braswell thwarted the series and forced the Gamecocks to settle for three points.

And then came the lean possessions, several of them in a row. South Carolina moved the chains just once on its next four possessions, while Kentucky converted six out of seven third down opportunities at one point. Even with turnovers from a Nick Emmanwori interception in the end zone and a Jalon Kilgore forced fumble, South Carolina’s offense could not get anything going to press home the advantage.

Leary found Barion Brown for a 7-yard touchdown pass to get the visitors on the board just before halftime, and on the other side of the half Ray Davis finally found a hole for a big play when he busted through two tacklers near the line of scrimmage to dash home for a 31-yard touchdown run.

The defense held South Carolina in the game with two stops on possessions where Kentucky had opportunities to stretch the lead to two scores and then after Legette’s second touchdown of the night moved him into second place in school history for receiving yards in a single season and Rattler over the 3,000-yard mark for his campaign, the defense needed to do something memorable itself.

And with just over two yards to go and the Wildcats at the midfield stripe, seventh-year senior Jordan Strachan beat his tackle and stripped Leary of the ball, popping the ball into the waiting arms of Tonka Hemingway for a sack.

It was the first of two game-saving plays from Hemingway, as the defense was once again called upon in the final minute after the offense failed to salt the game away with a three-and-out.

On fourth-and-15, with 18 ticks left and still a very real chance at reaching field goal range, Hemingway knocked down a Leary pass to send Williams-Brice into delirium and set up a win-and-in situation next week.

