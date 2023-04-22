Break out the brooms.

No. 6 South Carolina completed its loudest statement of the season so far, sweeping the No. 3 Florida Gators out of Founders Park with a 7-5 victory in the finale. It is the first time Florida (31-10, 11-7 SEC) has been swept this season, and South Carolina’s (34-6, 13-4 SEC) sixth sweep of the year out of 10 weekends and third from six SEC series.

"Great day, great series, great team," Mark Kingston said. "We have a really good team right now. I'm really happy for these guys. All the hard work they've put in this weekend, just the culmination of that. Obviously we still have a long way to go, but this was a great statement for our guys, and I'm very happy they're having the success they deserve."

Matthew Becker took the ball for the second consecutive series finale, taking over the vacant rotation spot left by Noah Hall’s back injury. Becker turned in a solid season-high four innings with just two runs allowed last Sunday at Vanderbilt, but was even better this time out.

The sophomore lefty upped that season-high to five innings, tied for the second-longest outing of his college career. In the process he only allowed two hits, solo home runs to Cade Kurland in the second and fifth innings. But outside of those isolated swings, he was in control.

"I think just knowing where I've come from," Becker said has been the biggest growth for him. "I feel like I'm a completely different person out there than I was even last year, but especially when I was growing up. I think it just comes from the hard work and being around the guys that push you every day."

His assortment of offspeed pitches played well off his fastball for six strikeouts out of the 18 batters he faced and only walking one. With each passing pitch he drove home South Carolina’s advantage in the depth department, as its own offense went to work against Jac Caglianone.

Caglianone, the nation’s leader in home runs and also a pitcher who has been Florida’s regular game three starter, found himself immediately chasing the game after just eight pitches. He allowed a lead-off double to Dylan Brewer, and then Braylen Wimmer lined his 11th home run of the season over the wall in left field for a two-run home run. By the time Caglianone departed the mound in the first inning he had already thrown 38 pitches.

"It was big to get it going early like that," Wimmer said. "That builds momentum for us and gives confidence to the rest of the lineup."

Kurland’s first home run made it 2-1 in the second inning, but South Carolina immediately responded — a theme throughout the day — in the bottom half of the inning when Wimmer knocked in his third run on an RBI groundout.

And less than 24 hours after his three-run home run won game two of the series for the Gamecocks, Ethan Petry delivered another big blow.

He laced a two-run double into the gap in right-center that made it 5-1 off Florida reliever Cade Fisher in the fourth. Those RBIs were his 63rd and 64th of the season, vaulting him past Justin Smoak for the program’s record for freshman RBIs with 15 games still to go in the regular season.

Again Kurland responded with a home run, and again South Carolina immediately punched back in the next half inning. Michael Braswell drew his fifth walk of the weekend and came around to score on a Jonathan French RBI single after Evan Stone moved him into scoring position with a bunt. Florida’s first and only crooked number of the weekend came with two runs in the top of the eighth off James Hicks, but for the third time in as many chances, prevented a shutdown inning.

"Every inning you give up runs throughout a game, when your defense comes back in the dugout the first thing you say is, 'let's bounce back'," Kingston said. "You hope to at least match it or score more, and we did that. Every time they scored we answered back in the bottom of the inning, and that's important."

South Carolina loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the inning and picked up a run on a double play ball, setting up Chris Veach for his second save in as many days.

