So with a 2-3 record, a road game against No. 3 Georgia felt more like an inevitable blowout than opportunity.

Will Muschamp has been under intense scrutiny in his fourth year as South Carolina’s head football coach. While Muschamp had posted the best record by a Gamecock head coach in his first three years, his teams had a reputation for failing to execute in clutch situations and against ranked opponents.

But the Gamecocks showed up, leading after each of the first three quarters. Even an injury to the team’s promising freshman quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, didn’t slow South Carolina’s momentum.

With multiple opportunities to squander the chance at a historic upset, South Carolina continued to execute — especially on defense — and actually finished the job in double overtime, 20-17.

It’s probably fitting that win went the way it did. Known for strong defensive units and oft-injured quarterbacks, Muschamp’s can often be frustrating to watch. Sure, there were a few high-scoring thrillers, (Last year’s win at Ole Miss comes to mind) but at his best, Muschamp is leading suffocating defenses and offenses that run the ball and control the clock.

The Gamecocks have a pretty good quarterback, but when Hilinski went down in the third quarter, recently healthy Dakereon Joyner was pressed into action. While South Carolina has been more pass-happy than Muschamp’s Florida teams, Hilinski’s injury forced them into a more conservative offense. To win against the Bulldogs, the defense would have to have a huge second half.

South Carolina’s defensive unit has blossomed in recent weeks but truly showed its potential against the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks pressured Jake Fromm 16 times, leading to three interceptions, while holding the Bulldogs to 3.4 yards per rush in the second half.

In the two overtime periods combined, Georgia ran six plays for four yards, scoring no points after an interception and a field goal. South Carolina’s defense won the game in dominating fashion, something that had to make the Gamecocks’ head man happy.

The defensive star was future first-round draft pick Javon Kinlaw, who had six pressures and played 82 of 94 defensive snaps.

“We did this one for ‘Champ” Kinlaw said. “After so much backlash, so much going on, it felt good to get him that one.”

“I feel so good for [Muschamp],” senior receiver Bryan Edwards added. “I’ve been here with him. We’ve been fighting to get that big win for a while now and finally came out on top.”

The major criticism of Muschamp as a coach has been that he hasn't prepared his team for big games. However, the Gamecocks have been competitive in their last three games against top five teams, dating back to last November. To finally get a signature win at South Carolina has to feel good for everyone involved.

Muschamp gave credit to the players, saying this was their win. For the team, though this one was for their coach. To coach the Gamecocks to one of its biggest wins in program history -- at his alma mater, no less -- has to feel good for South Carolina's head man