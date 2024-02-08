Roll on the Huskies.

In their final tune-up game before the marquee home date of the regular season, No. South Carolina women’s basketball rolled over lowly Missouri 83-45 to remain undefeated heading into Sunday’s showdown.

Thursday evening marked the first of two games South Carolina (22-0, 10-0 SEC) will play without starting center Kamilla Cardoso while she is with the Brazilian National Team playing Olympic qualifiers. It allowed Chloe Kitts to get back into the starting lineup along with Ashlyn Watkins, and was not the only frontcourt news for Dawn Staley’s squad. The team released a statement that Sahnya Jah will be away from the team due to “conduct detrimental to the team” prior to the game, leaving South Carolina with just nine healthy bodies.

It was a little bit of a sleepy start, but the bench bullet MiLaysia Fulwiley kicked her team, and Colonial Life Arena, into gear. She knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing just 10 seconds after stepping on the court and scored nine of her team’s first 20 points, leaving Missouri (11-12, 2-8 SEC) in the dust with an 11-0 run.

"She's got a little bit of everything," Dawn Staley said describing Fulwiley's performance. "

Fulwiley closed the night with 19 points, her fourth-straight game scoring in double-figures for the second time in the campaign. And just as Watkins did a week ago tonight at Auburn, Kitts marked her return to the starting lineup with a strong show. It was not quite a double-double with 12 points and pulling in eight rebounds was one thing, but the blocks really made the night. After swatting just 13 total shots in her first 38 career college basketball games — and never more than two in the same game — she rejected five against the Tigers.

Sania Feagin was the odd post out of the starting lineup, but with such limited options she got more than her fair share of opportunities to impact proceedings. She scored 11 points on an efficient five shots with solid defense, constantly driving the play to earn six free throws. Another 11-0 run going into halftime completely removed any shred of doubt from the outcome, and South Carolina spent the second half preparing for Sunday.

And while there is no way to truly empty your bench with only nine players available, Sakima Walker got some extended run in garbage time. The JUCO transfer scored four points, including a tough layup in traffic for the first points of the fourth quarter.

Sunday’s tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

