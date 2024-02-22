Banner number eight, but on a performance that was far from great.

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball beat Alabama 72-44 at Colonial Life Arena, securing its eighth SEC regular season championship in the last 11 years and third in a row. It is a healthy accomplishment for a team which was picked second in the conference pre-season, and especially to do it with three conference games to spare.

It secured the fifth straight season winning over 25 games, and Dawn Staley’s 600th career victory all in one swing on yet another banner night in Columbia.

But as all eyes officially shift towards the postseason with the greatest regular season prize available already in the bag, this was another uneven night for a still undefeated team which has had a few such wobbles lately.

In particular, South Carolina (26-0, 13-0 SEC) and Alabama (20-8, 7-6 SEC) played a first quarter to forget. Sloppy, carless basketball plagued both teams in a 10-minute spell where the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide combined for a horrid 8-of-34 shooting overall, 4-of-15 on layups and nine turnovers. When the dust settled South Carolina led 11-6, but it was strictly a technicality after a frame where neither side did much to merit an advantage.

It felt like the first team to string any sort of crisp offense together would run the other off the floor. South Carolina found something approaching its usual form once the quarter flipped over.

Alabama cratered.

Credit belongs to South Carolina for the defense, for sure. It held Sarah Ashlee Barker — who entered the night leading all SEC guards in shooting percentage — to just 2-of-11 from the floor for four points.

And without its leader firing, the Crimson Tide quickly fell out of sorts. The visitors went an excruciating eight minutes without a point, perfectly coinciding with South Carolina finally finding its offense. It was a 19-0 run to open the second quarter, slamming the door on any clinch-night drama before the teams could even get back in the locker rooms.

Ashlyn Watkins and Bree Hall carried most of the scoring in the first half with eight points apiece, complimented by timely 3-pointers from Te-Hina Paopao and Tessa Johnson during the extended run. By the end of the third quarter South Carolina’s offense had evened out to a more than respectable 47 points over the last 20 minutes, while giving up just 22 over the middle two quarters. By the end of the night Watkins, Hall, Johnson and Sania Feagin all had double-digit scoring on what evolved into an efficient offensive night overall.

At the fourth quarter media timeout, one final break in the action with 4:26 remaining in a then 26-point game, the PA system made an announcement.

"A reminder to fans to stay in their seats for a special presentation post-game."

The presentation in question is the SEC regular season title trophy, with league commissioner Greg Sankey in the building to present it himself.

It was not an inevitably all year, but it was tonight.

