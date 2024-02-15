KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It becomes so normal, you lose track of the abnormality.

Kamilla Cardoso entered South Carolina women’s basketball’s trip to Knoxville averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, leading the No. 1 team in the nation in both categories.

When a 6-foot-7 forward dominates every night she plays, it is easy to take for granted that the other 361 Division I teams do not have a 6-foot-7 forward who can dominate every night she plays.

But after she missed two games with the Brazilian National Team, South Carolina needed every single ounce of effort from her to escape Thompson-Boling Arena with a 66-55 victory over Tennessee.

“We don’t win the game without Kamilla tonight,” Dawn Staley said.

For awhile, it looked like they were going to lose even with her.

South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 SEC) trailed at halftime and found itself tied in the fourth quarter against a Tennessee (15-9, 8-4 SEC) team which threw every scrap of intensity, effort and dogged determination at the Gamecocks on a night where one of the sport’s most historic programs honored dozens of former players and almost provided them with an upset for the ages.

It was tied after three quarters, a 48-48 scrap with enough kinetic energy to bounce in either direction. But it tipped towards the visitors, largely thanks to seven points, three rebounds, a block and a steal from Cardoso in a final frame in which the senior forward matched Tennessee’s scoring by herself.

“I thought she did a great job establishing herself early,” Staley said. “We probably should have gotten her the ball a lot more in the first and second quarter but we didn’t, and that’s what halftime is for. We came back out and we made sure she got touches, and that was the difference-maker in the game.”

Calling her an X-factor is wrong; she is a lottery pick in April’s WNBA Draft and has started every game she has been with the team for. And categorizing her play as soft or quiet does not fit the bill, either. There is not even a case that the Gamecocks are incapable of winning without her, as they proved with two victories by a combined 56 points without her available.

But however you put your finger on it or choose to characterize the value, it shows up specifically on nights like Thursday. Grimey, nasty, extremely physical games where seemingly every other possession ended in someone diving for a loose ball and there is a lid on the basket from deep.

South Carolina — second in the country in 3-point shooting percentage — went over 24 minutes between made triples. It only hit one in the first 34 minutes of play, and could hardly even find clean looks against Tennessee’s stiff perimeter defense.

But when all else fails, throw the ball to Cardoso and let her attack a match-up. It is not an offensive game plan with a perfect efficiency rate, but it was the highest percentage option on most trips down.

“We definitely felt Kamilla’s presence,” Ashlyn Watkins said. “Just in fastbreaks she runs the floor, we hit her, she scores. We definitely missed that.”

Watkins herself represents the trickle-down effect Cardoso creates. When she re-claimed her spot in the starting lineup, it dropped Watkins to the bench. And across 40 minutes where South Carolina outscored Tennessee 29-7 off the bench, 14 of which via Watkins herself, it pushed home the depth advantage.

Tennessee played with its hair on fire for three quarters, and had every opportunity to steal a win. But such a grueling style comes with a price, one it paid when the gas tank abruptly and unmistakably hit empty in the closing minutes.

At which point Cardoso turned back into a battering ram, going on a personal 5-0 run in 26 seconds to extend her team’s lead from six to 11 and squash the upset bid once and for all.

“When I saw Kamilla, boy, we were so excited to see her,” Bree Hall said. “Just having her back out there was amazing, and we greeted her with lots of hugs.”

A sentiment everyone in South Carolina’s fanbase shared after her latest dominant outing.

