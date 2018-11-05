SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RECRUITING

ESPNw.com's No. 7 overall prospect committed to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks Monday when Toledo (Oh.) Rogers High point guard Zia Cooke announced her pledge during a ceremony at her school.

The 5-foot-9 standout is considered the No. 2 point guard in her class and is the first scholarship commitment to the Gamecocks' 2019 cycle.

Cooke chose South Carolina over Tennessee and Louisville.

Cooke averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and on the way to an Ohio state championship, as a junior, according to ESPN.