The streak currently stands at 47, and the path to more is known.

South Carolina women’s basketball has won 47 consecutive SEC regular season games dating back to December 2021, and knows the opponents and locations for its 16-game slate in the 2024-25 season as defending National Champions.

Texas and Oklahoma’s inclusion means the 16-game conference schedule will be almost completely balanced across the board, with every team playing every other team at least once and having one opponent it plays home and away.

South Carolina’s lone double dip opponent will be Texas, with former Mississippi State head coach and rival of South Carolina Vic Schaefer taking his team to Columbia and Dawn Staley’s squad making a return trip up to Austin.

A home date against LSU headlines the Colonial LIfe Arena slate, with Kim Mulkey and the Tigers traveling in for a match-up between the last two National Champions. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas A&M will also play in Columbia.

The Gamecocks will hit the road seven times in conference play in addition to the Austin trip. The road travels are at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

A decent chunk of the non-conference schedule is already full. South Carolina will play an opponent to be determined in Las Vegas for its season opener, and will take on North Carolina State in a Final Four rematch in Charlotte on Nov. 10. The Gamecocks will also continue their series against UConn with another marquee home game against the Huskies, and are scheduled to make a road trip out to UCLA in a return trip from a home game in the 2022-23 season.

Elsewhere on the non-conference slate South Carolina is scheduled to host East Carolina and Bowling Green, and make a road trip to Memphis. Duke will travel to Columbia in exchange for the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium last year, and the Gamecocks will host an ACC opponent to be determined in the ACC-SEC challenge.

The SEC will announce dates and times for the conference games at a later date.

***************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).