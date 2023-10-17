South Carolina women's basketball will not start the 2023-24 season at the top of the rankings, but it is still not far off the summit.

The pre-season AP Poll came out on Tuesday afternoon, with Dawn Staley's Gamecocks sitting at No. 6 n the initial poll. Last season South Carolina opened the season No. 1 in the poll as defending National Champions and maintained the perch for the entire regular season, and once again an SEC team is at the top of the pre-season rankings this time.

The LSU Tigers are starting the season atop the poll as defending champions, and the Gamecocks will get their opportunity to take on LSU on Jan. 25 in Baton Rouge. Elsewhere in the SEC, Tennessee and Ole Miss checked into the poll at No. 11 and No. 12 respectively after both programs reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament last season. MIssissippi State, who the Gamecocks will play in their SEC home opener on Jan. 7, is ranked No. 25.

Non-conference play will also feature five top-25 opponents, starting right out of the gate with two ranked opponents in the first week of the campaign. South Carolina will take on No. 10 Notre Dame in Paris on opening day, and then six days later will host No. 14 Maryland in its home opener, a game where program legend Tiffany Mitchell's jersey pre-game.

On Nov. 30 the Gamecocks will start a two-game swing on Tobacco Road against No. 16 North Carolina, the first meeting between the programs since the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Three days later South Carolina will be in Durham to take on Duke. Another week later South Carolina will take on yet another team who made the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament as part of the Hall of Fame Classic agaisnt No. 5 Utah.

Finally, No. 2 UConn will make a visit to Colonial Life Arena in the marquee home game of the regular season on Feb. 11 during the bye week from SEC play.



