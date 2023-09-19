South Carolina women’s basketball knows its non-conference path, and it is a tough road ahead.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks will play nine out of 13 non-conference games against teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season, and only four of those games will come within the confines of Colonial Life Arena.

The slate starts on Nov. 6 with the historic trip to Paris to take on Notre Dame in the first-ever college basketball game in Paris. Just six days after taking on a sweet 16 team from last season, South Carolina will play its home opener against Maryland, a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight showdown in Greenville. The first midweek home game of the season will come four days later with the annual rivalry game against Clemson.

Staley will also take her team on a tricky two-game road trip on Tobacco Road midway through non-conference play, with back-to-back road games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams North Carolina and Duke. It will be the first two of three trips to the Tar Heel State for the Gamecocks, with a game at reigning AAC champions East Carolina on Dec. 30, the final game before the SEC opener.

Just as it did last season, South Carolina will take on UConn during its bye week in SEC play, a break-up from the conference slate for another installment in the rivalry. South Carolina beat UConn on the road for the first time in program history last season, and will get a chance to extend its winning streak over the Huskies to four in the Feb. 11 game in Columbia.

This season’s schedule also features a unique road trip to Bowling Green (Dec. 19), paying a visit to former assistant coach Fred Chmiel’s new team.

The Gamecocks were originally expected to play agmes against Stanford and Charleston Southern in return games as part of home-and-homes from last season, but neither game is on the schedule. South Carolina will host Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 24) and Morgan State (Dec. 6) as the two replacement games, a pair of contests against HBCU opponents out of the SWAC and MEAC respectively.

***********************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina women's basketball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.



