South Carolina women's basketball learned its path to an SEC repeat, as the league announced the full conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Dawn Staley's team will open its 16-game SEC slate on Jan. 4 on the road against the Florida Gators, with the home opener coming three days later against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The marquee game on the schedule will come in Baton Rouge when the Gamecocks travel to take on the defending National Champion LSU Tigers, who they beat in their only regular season match-up last season. The Gamecocks and Tigers will link up again on Jan. 25, a Thursday night game sandwiched between clashes against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Elsewhere, the schedule features two rematches of last season's SEC Championship Game against the Tennessee Volunteers. South Carolina will travel to Knoxville on Feb. 15, and then host the return game at Colonial Life Arena on the final day of the regular sesaon, which will also serve as Senior Day on Mar. 3.

Ole Miss, the only SEC team who took South Carolina into overtime last season, will make its lone trip to Columbia on Feb. 4, just seven days before the Gamecocks host UConn in a non-conference showdown.



