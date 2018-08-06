Former Southern California defensive back Jamel Cook has transferred to the University of South Carolina and is now part of the Gamecocks' roster, GamecockCentral.com has learned.



Cook, a product of Miami (Florida) Central High, was high school teammates with current Gamecock defensive lineman Keir Thomas. He was committed at one time to Florida State before signing with Southern Cal in the 2016 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder was ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com out of high school, drawing scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Wisconsin, and numerous others.

After sustaining an injury his freshman season at Southern Cal, Cook took a redshirt in 2016. He played in three games as a redshirt freshman prior to transferring after the spring semester earlier this year. Cook will sit out the 2018 season, per NCAA transfer rules, before becoming eligible to play beginning in the 2019 season.



Not a member of GamecockCentral.com? Join us today and become an insider!



Check out THE INSIDERS FORUM for the latest behind the scenes scoop and discussion on Gamecock football and recruiting

