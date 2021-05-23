Speedster names All-SEC Top Five

Chances are Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore class of 2022 three-star receiver C.J. Smith will be flying into an SEC program at the next level.

Smith, one of the fastest prospects in the country, announced an All-SEC Top Five on Sunday night that includes South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith has already publicly confirmed official visits to Arkansas (June 4), South Carolina (June 11) and Florida (June 18).

Smith spoke highly of the Gamecocks and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp to Gamecock Central in March after he took a virtual visit to the school.

"The visit, it was breathtaking," Smith said. "A lot of things that I really wasn't expecting, but knowing the stuff that they have there, it really, really raises my interest level. What stood out was definitely the energy of the coaches, especially Coach (Derrick) Moore, he really brought the energy. They showed me the facilities and what they have to offer. My favorite part was definitely the gameday experience and all the fans cheering, that's really awesome."

He said at the time that he hoped to make a decision in mid-August.

Smith helped lead Bishop Moore High to the school's first ever state championship in track and field when he won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the state meet with times of 10.5 seconds and 21.01 seconds, respectively.

The talented receiver has offers from South Carolina to both play football and run track.