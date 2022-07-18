The University of South Carolina announced that QB Spencer Rattler has been named to the prestigious Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The full release from the University is attached below:

Spencer Rattler Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. University of South Carolina junior quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of 85 players that make up the Maxwell Award preseason list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Rattler is a 6-1, 215-pound quarterback who enrolled at South Carolina for the spring semester. He played in 23 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley, posting a 15-2 record as a starter. He completed 70.1 percent of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw for a career-high 387 yards against Kansas State in 2020 and tossed a career-high five touchdowns against Western Carolina in 2021. Rattler had three other games with four TD passes and threw at least one touchdown pass in 16 of his 17 career starts.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS, and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele's College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.