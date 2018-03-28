GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina junior running back Rico Dowdle has been limited with a hamstring injury this spring and head coach Will Muschamp confirmed on Carolina Calls Wednesday that Dowdle will not participate in Saturday's spring game.

Senior Malik Young, who has been out since the beginning of the spring with an ankle injury, also will not play in the game. Young moved to the defensive line to start the spring but has been moved back to the offensive line.

Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and safety Jaylin Dickerson have practiced, but have been held out of contact and will not play in the spring game.

Linebacker Sherrod Greene has an ankle injury and cornerback Tavyn Jackson has a hamstring injury, but Muschamp did not specify if they'll be out for Saturday's game.

Senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been limited as a precaution this spring as he returns from last year's leg injury and is "fine" but will not go in the spring game.

"He's done some things for us in the spring as far as the movement and the running and things, but I haven't put him in any contact situations," Muschamp said. "I don't think that's the smartest thing. I know he's a good football player. I know what he's going to bring to our football team."

Wide receivers Chad Terrell (knee) and Randrecous Davis (groin) suffered injuries earlier in the spring that have them out for the rest of spring.

The Garnet and Black spring game kicks off at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.