GamecockCentral.com

football

Spring game weekend content headquarters

All of Gamecock Central's coverage from this weekend in one spot.

Spring Game Coverage

Up-tempo offense offers 'money to be made' for Gamecocks this season - South Carolina publicly showcased its up-tempo offense for the first time in Saturday's spring game

Players react to Spurrier's dropped TD - Gamecocks players give their take on Steve Spurrier's missed 'off-the-bench' play

Gamecocks 2018 spring awards - The South Carolina coaching staff gives out spring superlatives

Steve Spurrier attempts patented trick play - It did not go well.

RECAP: Will Muschamp breaks down spring game in post-game presser ($)

Full updates and a breakdown of South Carolina's spring game ($)

VIDEO: Will Muschamp, players discuss spring game

Photo Gallery No. 1

Photo Gallery No. 2

Football Recruiting Coverage

Hilinski gets another strong look at Gamecocks program - California quarterback Ryan Hilinski take crosscountry trip to see South Carolina for second time this spring ($)

Shrader nears decision after final visit - Charlotte quarterback Garrett Shrader says he's narrowing in on a decision ($)

Spring game recruiting updates - Who made it in to Saturday's game? ($)

Spring game expected visitors list ($)

Final update on former Gamecocks' commit Bryce Thompson ($)

Baseball vs. Tennessee Coverage

In midst of injuries, Gamecocks showing versatility - The injuries keep piling up, but several Carolina players stepped up in this weekend's wins

Gamecocks use late comeback to sweep Tennessee - South Carolina defeats the Vols 6-3 on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Head coach Mark Kingston and several players discuss Gamecocks' sweep

Gamecocks belt three homers to take first SEC series of season - South Carolina takes down Tennessee 6-2 on Friday night

