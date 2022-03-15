Spring Practice Begins Today: Find The Full Spring Schedule Right Here
Spring practice is all set to get started today, with Head Coach Shane Beamer set to address the media at 12:30 pm. Gamecock Scoop will give you updates throughout the next month as the Gamecocks welcomes new faces, and hopes that returning talent continues to develop. We will be posting updates throughout spring on our forum, so be sure to follow there for all the latest. If you missed it, we broke down several previews here:
2022 SOUTH CAROLINA SPRING FOOTBALLPRACTICE SCHEDULE/MEDIA AVAILABILITIES
Tuesday, March 15 Practice #1 - 9:45 am - Open to Media Periods 1-6; Beamer Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, March 16 Satterfield/White Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Thursday, March 17 Practice #2 - 9:30 am - Open to Media Periods 1-5
Friday, March 18 Pro Timing Day - 7 am
Saturday, March 19 Practice #3 - 9:30 am
Monday, March 21 Offensive Players Press Conference - 11:45 am
Tuesday, March 22 Practice #4 - 9:30 am; Beamer Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, March 23 No Availability
Thursday, March 24 Practice #5 - 9:30 am; Lembo/Stepp/Gray Press Conference - Noon
Friday, March 25 Defensive Players Press Conference - 11:45 am
Saturday, March 26 Practice #6 - 11:20 am; High School Coaches Clinic
Monday, March 28 Offensive Players Press Conference - Noon
Tuesday, March 29 Practice #7 - 9:30 am; Beamer Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, March 30 Defensive Players Press Conference - 12:15 pm
Thursday, March 31 Practice #8 - 9:30 am - Open to Media Periods 1-5; Adkins/Lindsey/Wright Press Conference - 11:30 am
Friday, April 1 No Availability
Saturday, April 2 Practice #9 - Scrimmage #1 - 9:25 am; Ladies' Clinic
Monday, April 4 Offensive Players Press Conference - 11:45 am
Tuesday, April 5 Practice #10 - 9:30 am; Beamer Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, April 6 Defensive Players Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Thursday, April 7 Practice #11 - 9:30 am; Open to Media Periods 1-5
Friday, April 8 Lembo/Hardesty/Lucas Press Conference - Noon
Saturday, April 9 Practice #12 - Scrimmage #2 - 9:25 am; Lettermen's Luncheon
Monday, April 11 Offensive Players Press Conference - Noon
Tuesday, April 12 Practice #13 - 9:30 pm; Open to Media Periods 1-5 Beamer Press Conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, April 13 Defensive Players Press Conference - 11:45 am
Thursday, April 14 Practice #14 - 9:30 am; Satterfield/White Press Conference - Noon Carolina Calls with Shane Beamer at Backstreets Grill - 7 pm
Friday, April 15 No Availability
Saturday, April 16 Garnet & Black Spring Game - 7 pm Beamer and Selected Players Press Conference Post-Game