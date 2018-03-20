GamecockCentral.com

Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley class of 2019 cornerback Jalen Geiger was one of the more impressive prospects at Saturday's Carolina Xposure camp at Hough High School.

Geiger already has offers from Ball State, Kent State and Liberty, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder's immense length was on full display as he shut down receivers and took home the defensive back MVP award.

Geiger, who will likely camp at South Carolina this summer, also clocked in a 4.49 40-yard dash.

Check out the video interview below as Geiger gives the latest.

