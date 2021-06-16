Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley class of 2022 three-star ATH DeQuandre Smith made the short drive over to the University of South Carolina Tuesday and left the school impressed with everything the program has to offer.

"It went well," Smith said. "We explored the campus, looked at different buildings and things school-related. We did a photoshoot, looked in the locker rooms, everything. It was amazing; it was something that I always wanted to do and I liked it a lot."

