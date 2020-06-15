Will Muschamp added his eighth verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class on Monday when Cedartown (Georgia) athlete Jayden Johnson announced his intentions to join the South Carolina Gamecocks football program.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder chose Carolina over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and others.



Johnson plays multiple positions at the high school level including defensive back, wide receiver, and quarterback.

Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more in-depth analysis on Johnson's pledge.

