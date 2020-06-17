South Carolina landed two commitments on Monday, it just took a couple of days for the second one to go public.

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside class of 2021 three-star offensive lineman Jordan Davis announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Twitter Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder chooses South Carolina over offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas and Memphis.

Davis was recruited to South Carolina by offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who offered Davis on Monday afternoon before he quickly accepted that scholarship.

Davis joins Jordan Rhodes, a fellow Creekside High standout, in the South Carolina offensive line room.

Earlier in the day, Cedartown (Ga.) three-star ATH Jayden Johnson committed to the Gamecocks.

The two give South Carolina its eighth and ninth verbal commitments of the 2021 class.