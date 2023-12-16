Welcome to the postseason. Alan Cole has now gone back-to-back in our GamecockScoop season-long picks challenge. The only site that picks against the spread and keeps score. Stephen Anderson did take home the consolation prize of having the best against-the-spread record. We see Alan's win as a World Heavyweight Championship and Stephen's as more of an Intercontinental Championship, both prestigious but one is valued more than the other. FYI, Alan won both in 2022 and he won the Bowl Challenge. As we did last year, we will be picking the bowl games straight up but assigning confidence to each game. There are 43 games so the game an individual is most confident in picking correctly will be assigned 43 points, whereas the biggest toss will only get one point. We will update the standings at the beginning of each week. Your mileage may vary during bowl season. Are there too many? Will an expanded playoff hurt the remaining bowls? The answer to both is yes, but as long they stick around we will continue to pass along our picks. There are eight FBS bowls headed your way this weekend along with the HBCU National Championship, the DII and DII Championship games, and the Semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. All lines are locked on Monday and may have shifted by the date of this article's publication. All game times are EST.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: GA Southern (6-6) -3.5 v. Ohio (9-3) - Sat 11:00am on ESPN

It appears that Ohio has had nine players enter the portal this month and Georgia Southern has had four departures. We aren't going to get into the weeds of how those individuals are going to effect this game, just throwing it out for general information. Southern lost its last four games after starting 6-2. Ohio has won their last three. The Bobcats have won their last four bowls. The Eagles haven't competed at the FBS level as long as Ohio has, but they sport a solid 4-3 bowl record. Those unsuspecting Ohio fans will be in for a shock when they arrive with nighttime time temps in the upper 30s. Luckily the forecast looks like it will be high 50s to low 60s for kickoff.

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard (6-5) v. Florida A&M (9-3) - 12:00 on ABC

The only bowl game of the weekend that truly means something will be in Atlanta. The Celebration Bowl originated in 2015 and is a matchup of the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and is the unofficial HBCU National Championship. Despite being seen as the better of the two leagues, the SWAC has won this bowl game only one time, in 2016. Florida A&M is a relatively new member of the league and is representing the SWAC against the Howard Bison. Howard is also playing in this game for the first time. FAMU is coached by former Clemson Tiger "Shotgun" Willie Simmons. Simmons has a 44-13 record as the Rattlers head man. FAMU's only loss this season was to South Florida.

R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville St (8-4) -3 v. Louisiana (6-6) - 2:15 on ESPN

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are making their first-ever bowl trip. For that reason alone, the Gamecocks should be amped up for this game being played in an NFL stadium. The Ragin Cajuns have lost four of six. Neither school has been hit hard by the portal yet this offseason. One of the advantages of playing your bowl on the first week. Both schools should on paper care about this game, we think the Gamecocks will care a little more seeing it's their first ever bowl game.

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami OH (11-2) +5.5 v. Appalachian St (8-5) - 3:30 on ABC

Kudos to App State for beating a whinny bunch in James Madison and preventing them from raising a banner as a "National Champion." Since that win, the Mountaineers were throttled in the Sun Belt Championship by Troy and have lost nine players to the portal. The Red Hawks have had four entries including former White Knoll signal caller Aveon Smith. Smith was primarily the backup quarterback this season but he logged quite a few snaps this season due to injury. Miami has won five in a row including the MAC Championship Game over rival Toledo. Keep an eye out for former Gamecock and current Red Hawk back Rashad Amos..

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico St (10-4) -3.5 vs. Fresno St (8-4) - 5:45 on ESPN

The Aggies lost a hard-fought game to Liberty in the Conference USA Championship Game. Fresno State will be without Head Coach Jeff Tedford after Tedford left the team for health reasons. He also had to step away in 2019 due to health concerns. Fresno State has lost its last three games. New Mexico State should enjoy somewhat of a home-field advantage as its campus is about three hours from rival New Mexico's stadium in Albuquerque.

Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA (7-5) -2.5 v. Boise St (8-5) - 7:30 on ABC

The first bowl of the season to feature a Power Five team. The soon-to-be Big 10 member UCLA Bruins. Not heading to the Big 10 will be former bluechip recruit Dante Moore, who announced he will be transferring out of Westwood. Chip Kelly has been very vocal about not allowing transferring player to play in the bowl. The Bruins will be without the PAC 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2023 Lombardi Award Winner and projected Top 10 draft pick, DE Laiatu Latu. The Broncos will also be without their starting quarterback Taylen Green, who has committed to Arkansas after winning the Mountain West Championships with Boise. Welcome to Bowl Games in 2023!

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Cal (6-6) +2.5 v. Texas Tech (6-6) - 9:15 on ESPN

We used a Patrick Mahomes picture because this game would be a lot more interesting if he were playing in it. This will be Cal's last game as a PAC 12 member, next season they join the Atlantic Coast Conference. Can't wait for the Cal vs. Clemson culture shock. Of course, Clemson will probably fan more fans in Berkeley for their first game than Cal will. That is of course if Clemson is still a member of the ACC two years from now. Texas Tech will be without be without sixth-year senior quarterback Tyler Shough who is transferring to Louisville for a seventh season that he will play as a 25-year-old. Not to be outdone, Cal will also take the field without their leading tackler Kaleb Elarms-Orr, (transferring to Ohio State), and their quarterback Sam Jackson V. (The V is not because he will transfer to his fifth different school- nor is it known if he is super Jackson Five fan). Cal has played most of the season without Jackson who was injured in late September.

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky (7-5) +2.5 v. Old Dominion (6-6) - Monday 2:30 on ESPN

The only reason we can figure you’d watch this game would be because Old Dominion is South Carolina’s next opponent, but a lot will change between now and August 31.

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA (8-4) -9.5 v. Marshall (6-6) - Tuesday 9:00 on ESPN

Marshall was once 4-0, then they lost six of eight to close the year. Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff dropped this dime after his quarterback Cam Fancher entered the transfer portal. On Dec. 6, Huff said “there isn’t a lot of money for [name, image, and likeness] and the fans hate him. The kid has been miserable.” Ten other players have joined Fancher in the portal. UTSA should hammer the Herd.