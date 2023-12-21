Twelve more games coming at you over the Christmas Holiday from December 21 thru December 27th. This week features three ACC teams and the first Power Five matchup of the bloated 2023-2024 bowl season. After Lamont Paris' Gamecocks play Elon on Friday night, both the Carolina men's and woman's teams are off for a week. Basically, outside of the NFL and maybe Christmas Day NBA, there isn't much else sports-wise to watch for Gamecock fans. All lines were locked Monday afternoon and may have shifted by this articles publication. All games times are listed in EST.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - South Florida (6-6) +1.5 vs. Syracuse (6-6): Thursday 8:00 on ESPN

This game kicks off bowl season in the ACC. Syracuse fired coach Dino Babers in his eighth season prior to the Orange's regular season finale against Wake Forest. Syracuse knocked off Wake Forest 35-31 to gain bowl eligibility. Cuse has already hired UGA DB coach and ace recruiter Fran Brown. Brown will take over after the bowl game. With the coaching change, Syracuse has more players in the portal than USF, but the Cuse will have their leading rusher and receiver available for this bowl. USF has had an uneven season with their best game coming in a 17-3 home loss to Alabama. The Bulls defense has given up 41 points or more in five of their six losses, somehow Bama could only manage 17. Keep an eye out for former Gamecock QB Braden Davis. He might get the some snaps for the Orange tonight.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Georgia Tech (6-6) +4.5 vs. UCF (6-6): Friday 6:30 on ESPN

The Gus Bus and the Golden Knights will take the short trip down I-4 to St. Pete for their first bowl game as a Power Five school. It took the Knights two months to figure out the Big XII. They lost their first five conference games but had strong showings against Kansas State, Baylor, and Oklahoma. In November, UCF beat Cincinnati and Houston and crushed Big XII title game participant Oklahoma State 45-3. Their only blemish in November was a one-point loss at Texas Tech. Nearly all of the Knights offense is expected to play in the bowl game. Georgia Tech overachieved in its' first full season under coach Brent Key. The Jackets biggest loss in the portal should be a familiar name. Tech played rival Georgia a good game in the final week of the season. This could wind up being a pretty good game.

76 Birmingham Bowl - Duke (7-5) +7.5 vs. Troy (11-2): Saturday 12:00 on ABC

Duke is another team playing this postseason without their head coach after Mike Elko departed Durham for oil rich College Station. More importantly for this game, Duke is going to be without signal caller Riley Leonard who has already announced a transfer to Notre Dame. Duke will also be without top rusher Jordan Waters. Troy also lost their head coach when Jon Sumrall made the jump west to Tulane. The Trojans hired Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. The Trojans top tackler, Jayden McDonald, has entered the transfer portal. Outside of McDonald their roster is mostly intact including the nation's leader in sacks Javon Solomon. Solomon totaled an impressive 16 sacks this season. Troy as a team finished tied for fifth in total sacks with 45.

Camellia Bowl - Northern Illinois (6-6) +1 v. Arkansas State (6-6): 12:00 on ESPN

This game will answer the question, "What ever happened to former Tennessee coach Butch Jones?' Well he is in Jonesboro, Arkansas, leading the Arkansas State program. Jones took over a downtrodden Red Wolves program, but still only went 5-19 in his first two seasons. Jones seat was red-hot after starting 3-4, but the "Champion of Life" rallied his troops for a 3-2 finish to become bowl eligible. In case you were wondering, former Gamecock Corey Rucker, now back at Arkansas State, had 31 catches for 598 yards and no touchdowns this season. Rucker only needed one catch in Columbia to the find the endzone as he ended his Gamecock career with one grab and one touchdown.

Lockhead Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Air Force (8-4) +2.5 vs. James Madison (11-1): 3:30 on ABC

One of the most difficult aspects of predicting bowl games lies in trying to forecast which team cares the most about their game, especially in the transfer portal/opt out era. That is never a problem with service academies. Air Force has won their last four bowl games, three of which were over Power Five opponents, however, the Falcons were ice cold in November losing their last four games. James Madison is only in a bowl because the NCAA rule preventing a "probationary" school moving up to the FBS level gets waived when there aren't enough bowl eligible teams to fill all the slots. Hence the Dukes are bowling, however, former Head Coach Curt Cignetti accepted the Indiana job. Since then, the Dukes have 13 players enter the portal and two more opt out of the bowl. Those portal entries include their starting quarterback and leading receiver. This one is a coin flip.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Georgia State (6-6) +1.5 vs. Utah State (6-6): 3:30 on ESPN

Shawn Elliot's Georgia State Panthers saw a potential special season turn into a mediocre one. At one point they were 6-1, then they lost their last five games. Four of those losses were by 17 points or more. The Panthers have been treated like a minor league organization for the SEC in years past. This bowl season they won't have their leading rusher or receiver due to the portal. Utah State's roster is one of the least ravished by the portal of any program playing in a bowl thus far. They will be without a starting safety but otherwise are relatively intact.

68 Ventures Bowl - Eastern Michigan (6-6) +15.5 vs. South Alabama (6-6): 7:00 on ESPN

68 Ventures is a real estate investment company focusing on development, investment, and construction on the Gulf Coast. The Eastern Michigan Eagles are yet another team that will play their bowl without their starting quarterback as Austin Smith is in the portal. This game has one of the largest lines of the bowl season at over two touchdowns partially because the bowl game is being held at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the home of the South Alabama Jaguars. The Jags won two of their last three games for bowl eligibility.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Northwestern (7-5) +6.5 vs. Utah (8-4): 7:30 on ABC

Its been coach of year type stuff from David Braun 2023 getting the Wildcats to 7-5 and in a bowl game. After former coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed prior to the season, the Wildcat program lost scores of players. Those that remain are staying through this bowl. Utah is losing a lot of players to the portal, including their starting quarterback. Utah is the better team but this could be one of those games where Northwestern is more motivated.

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl - Coastal Carolina (7-5) +10 vs. San Jose State (7-5): 10:30 on ESPN

One day we are hoping that after a 6-6 or 7-5 South Carolina season that the SEC has filled up its allotment of bowls and they need to send the Gamecocks to a non-traditionally related SEC bowl. This would be everyone's top destination. Christmas on Waikiki Beach doesn't sound too bad at all. As for this game. Coastal has had 23 players hit the transfer portal including incoming Gamecock Jared Brown and NC State bound signal caller Grayson McCall. The Chants lost their last two games including a blowout at the hands of James Madison. San Jose State has just four players in the transfer portal at the moment. This one could ugly.

Quick Lane Bowl - Bowling Green (7-5) +3.5 vs. Minnesota (5-7): Tuesday 2:00 on ESPN

Nope! A bowl game with a 5-7 team isn't getting time in our column.

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl - Rice (6-6) +4 vs. Texas State (7-5): 5:30 on ESPN

Forgot Texas vs. Texas A&M! We've got the real Lone Star Showdown right here! Rice and Texas State get to compete for the title of eighth best program in Texas. The two schools have met four times and the series sits at 2-2. The last meeting was in 1987. Who isn't tuning in for that?!?! To these two schools' credit, only six total players are in the portal from Rice and Texas St combined.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - UNLV (9-4) +12.5 v. Kansas (8-4): 9:00 on ESPN

This game is also not being effected by the portal in any substantial way. Kansas has three entries and UNLV has five. Barry Odom, former Missouri coach, has done wonders in his first season in Sin City. The Rebs won just five games in 2022 and two in 2021. Odom has them sitting on nine. One of UNLV's four losses also came at Michigan. UNLV should still be plenty motivated after losing the MWC Championship Game to Boise State. The Jayhawks continue to trend in the right direction under head coach Lance Leipold. Kansas has won two, six, and now eight games in Leipold's first three season's in Lawerence. It's shocking that someone hasn't tried to poach him away from KU.