Well that season went by quickly. Here we are, conference championship weekend. Take your mind off the portal for a weekend and enjoy one of the best weeks of college football of the year. The Gamecocks' season maybe over, but we are still putting the work in at GamecockScoop. Alan Cole is on the verge of repeating as our picks champion, but if you've been betting with us, and hopefully you haven't, Stephen Anderson is the only one making any money. All lines are locked Monday morning and may have moved by kickoff. All game times are listed in EST.

Conference USA: New Mexico State (10-3) +10.5 @ #24 Liberty (12-0): Friday 7:00 CBS Sports Network

We told you earlier this season that Jerry Kill is Lou Holtz lite. He specializes in short-quick turnarounds. New Mexico State is probably his masterpiece. After losing a Week 0 game to UMass, the Aggies have won 10 of 12 and eight in a row including a domination of Auburn on The Plains. One of those two losses was at the hands of Jamey Chadwell's Liberty Flames in Virginia back in late September. Chadwell is paid like a power five coach, but how long until her gets that power five itch? At 46-years-old and a 111-57 career record, one would have to believe he will get his shot soon. This game is simple for Liberty, win and hope Tulane losses and the committee doesn't let SMU jump the unbeaten Flames. If so, Liberty is going to a NY6 Bowl.

PAC 12: #5 Oregon (11-1) -9 vs. #3 Washington (12-0) (Las Vegas): 8:00 on ABC

Another conference championship rematch. Washington gave Oregon's its only loss on October 14th in Seattle. The Ducks should have won that game if not for an extremely aggressive offensive mindset. There is a reason Oregon is a nine point favorite. Washington has been skating on thin ice winning their last six games by a total of 39 points. That includes an eight point win over hapless Arizona State. Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix get another chance to impress Heisman voters while Jayden Daniels watches them from his couch. If Washington wins, they are in the CFB Playoff if they loss their out. If Oregon wins, they will have a mighty strong argument to be included as well. No one has looked better the last month of the season than Oregon. You need to watch this game Friday night.

BigXII: #18 Oklahoma State (9-3) +14 vs. #7 Texas (11-1) (Arlington, TX): Saturday 12:00 on ABC

BigXII country is not going want to see the Longhorns ride into the waiting arms of the SEC carrying their conference championship trophy. One can't help but think of the Nature Boy Ric Flair showing up on WWF television with the NWA "Big Gold Belt in the early 90s. If Texas is indeed Juice Wells' destination, Gamecock fans can join the rest of the BigXII and get behind the Pokes. Mike Gundy and the Cowboys aren't going to the playoff this year, but they could earn a Fiesta Bowl invite. If Texas wins this game in the fashion Vegas expects them to, they will have a case for a playoff birth if 1-2 teams in front of them lose. If Texas loses they are done. If the Horns win, they are going to be pulling for Alabama. Not only would their win in Tuscaloosa look that much more impressive, but it is hard to imagine Alabama beating UGA and being left out. In that case, the committee is going to have a hard time leaving the Horns out after they beat the Tide on their home field. Bama and Texas winning spices things up a bit.

MAC: Miami Oh (10-2) +8 vs. Toledo (11-1) (Detroit): 12:00 on ESPN

There is a strong chance this will be Jason Candle’s last season at the helm of the Rockets. A host of players will be jettisoning, either through the portal or graduation, and this is likely the pinnacle of the program in Candle’s 8th season. Expect a handful of vacancies to interview Candle, especially if the Rockets win the MACC and go 12-1. Toledo has 1st Team All-MAC quarterback Dequan Finn leading their offense, while the run game is powered by MAC offensive player of the year Peny Boone. Miami has had its best season under Chuck Martin in year ten. The Redhawks have used a stout defense and ball control offense to wear most teams down in 2023. Miami placed twelve players on All-MAC teams, including former Gamecock Rashad Amos. Amos was voted 3rd Team All-MAC, despite playing little early in the year.

Mountain West: Boise State (7-5) -2.5 @ UNLV (9-3): 3:00 on FOX

There is no need to sugar coat things, this is probably a game you are skipping. For starters Boise State, San Jose State, and UNLV all finished 6-2 in the league. San Jose State defeated UNLV on the Rebels' home field last week. The Spartans lost to Boise State earlier in the year and Boise and UNLV have not played this season. UNLV went 0-1 against the two teams they tied with yet "the computers" selected the Rebels. The MWC uses some of the old BCS computer models to break their ties. The Broncos fired Head Coach Andy Avalos in November with a 5-5 record. Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson was named the interim coach, and the Broncos won their last two games. If he brings home a conference championship in game three, seems likely he'll get the interim tag lifted.

The SEC: #1 Georgia (12-0) -5 vs. #8 Alabama (11-1) (Atlanta): 4:00 on CBS (last time on CBS)

Game of the week. Probably the best two teams in the country, hence why we used the picture above. Our sister UGA Rivals site preview of this game can be found here.For an Alabama prospective click here. Things get really interesting if Bama wins this game. Will Georgia drop out and not get a chance to defend their back-to-back titles? Would a one loss Bama team be denied due to a September loss against Texas? Could the SEC be left out in the cold? If you like chaos, you'll want to see the Tide win this game close.

American: SMU (10-2) +2.5 @ #22 Tulane (11-1): 4:00 on ABC

Depending on what Liberty does tonight, the winner of this game could be headed to a NY6 Bowl. If Tulane wins, they are going to a NY6 Bowl for the second straight season. If SMU wins, they might need help from New Mexico State. Then again they might not, outside of two potential wins over NM State, the Flames played a Kim Mulkey-light schedule. The committee might reward the Pony Express for playing a better slate. SMU's two losses came in September at Oklahoma and TCU. Tulane and SMU did not meet in the regular season. This will be one of the best games of the weekend.

Sun Belt: Appalachian State (8-4) +6.5 @ Troy (10-2): 4:00 on ESPN

This game is more about who is not there. The Sun Belt still uses two divisions, James Madison finished 7-1 in the league and App State finished 6-2. Make it make sense NCAA- why can't a school that is competing at the FBS level not play for conference championships? The Dukes are getting their bowl game since not enough teams qualified for the ever expanding slate of bowl games. (Damn you Florida game)! Troy went 12-2 last season, the first under Jon Sumrall. This year are 10-2 again, with a loss to James Madison and Kansas State. Sumrall is going to be a hot name for ADs this coaching cycle. Mississippi State was thought to be a possible destination but the Bulldogs went in another direction.

B1G: #2 Michigan (12-0) -23 vs. #16 Iowa (10-2) (Indianapolis): 8:00 on FOX

This one is really simple, can Iowa score enough points to beat anyone worth a flip. Expect this game to be competitive for about 2 quarters before Michigan blows it open in the second half. We talked about chaos if Bama wins, it would pale in comparison to the situation we'd see if the Hawkeyes can somehow win in Indy.

ACC: #4 Florida State (12-0) -2.5 vs. #14 Louisville (10-2) (Charlotte): 8:00 on ABC

Louisville do objective fans of college football a favor and beat the Noles here. FSU might be on their third quarterback for this game. If FSU wins, they are earmarked to be the victim of yet another CFB Playoff blowout, just wait until expansion if you like watching postseason blowouts. If the Cardinals win, FSU is history. The committee is looking for a reason not to include the Jordan Travis-less Seminoles in their made for TV playoff. All Louisville has to do is give them one. To quote Vince McMahon, and to get a second wrestling reference in this column, there is "no chance in hell" that FSU survives a loss to Louisville. Do you really want to see two ex-Gamecocks in the playoff?