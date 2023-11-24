2023 in college football has been pretty chalk. Almost no one in the top 10 has lost to anyone outside of the top 15-20. Rivalry week could change all that. Like every season, this one has gone by too quickly. It's hard to believe that this weekend will conclude the regular season. We'll wrap up our second annual GamecockScoop pick em challenge with the Army/Navy game. *All lines are locked Monday night and may have changed by the date of publication. All game times are EST.

UTSA (8-3) +3 @ #23 Tulane (10-1): Friday 3:30 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: The winner of this game advances into the AAC Championship. The loser is out if SMU defeats Navy on Saturday. The winner of this game also has got a good shot of making a NY6 game. Liberty and SMU are really the only other contenders at this point. I still find it difficult to believe that Liberty will get the nod when their best wins have come against Jacksonville State and New Mexico State. In the last three seasons under head coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA is 24-1 against league opponents, and two of those wins are CUSA Championship Game victories. Tulane's only loss was to Ole Miss. Something has to give in the what is the best G5 game of the weekend and maybe of the entire season.

#16 Oregon State (8-3) +13.5 @ #6 Oregon (10-1): 8:30 on FOX

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 67-49-10 Oregon Biggest Win: 69-10 Oregon in 2017 Current Streak: Oregon State 1 game win streak. Game Name: The Civil War Trophy: Platypus Trophy What's at Stake: Oregon is fighting for a playoff birth and a spot in the PAC 12 title game and a rematch with Washington. If the Ducks lose and Arizona wins, the Wildcats move on to face Washington. Bo Nix also gets another primetime game to add to his Heisman resume.

Kentucky (6-5) +7 @ #10 Louisville (10-1): Saturday 12:00 on ABC

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 19-15 Kentucky Biggest Win: 73-0 Kentucky in 1922 Current Streak: Kentucky has won four in a row. Game Name: The Governor's Cup Trophy: The Governor's Cup What's at Stake: Louisville might technically still be alive for a playoff birth but they will need a lot of help along way. The Cardinals are in the ACC title game with a suddenly Jordan Travis-less Seminoles. With a win here, Jeff Brohm is your national coach of the year.

#2 Ohio State (11-0) +3.5 @ #3 Michigan (11-0): 12:00 on FOX

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 60-51-6 Michigan Biggest Win: 86-0 Michigan in 1902. Current Streak: Michigan has won the last two meetings. Game Name: The Game Trophy: None What's at Stake: A spot in the B1G title game with the winner to thump Iowa and go to the playoff. There is probably slightly more pressure on Michigan to win being the home team. If Ohio State gets some help and losses this game close, they could hang on to the fourth playoff spot.

Texas A&M (7-4) +10.5 @ #14 LSU (8-3): 12:00 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: Jayden Daniels. At this point, LSU is playing to get him to New York and they will pad stats every chance they can against the Aggies. Daniels is currently second on most books to Bo Nix. A&M is going to be a fun story to watch over the offseason. Who do they hire? What type of roster turnover do we see?

#8 Alabama (10-1) -15 @ Auburn (6-5): 3:30 on CBS

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 49-37-1 Biggest Win: 55-0 Alabama in 1948 Current Streak: Alabama has won the last three meetings. Game Name: The Iron Bowl Trophy: The Foy–ODK Trophy What's at Stake: For Bama, a playoff spot. If a one-loss Alabama team beats UGA in the SEC Championship Game, there is no way they don't make the playoff. Auburn wants to wash the taste out from a 31-10 home loss at the hands of New Mexico State. Hugh Freeze had some success against Saban at Ole Miss and Auburn traditionally makes life hell for Bama on the Plaines.

#5 Florida State (11-0) -6.5 @ Florida (5-6): 7:00 on ESPN

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 37-27-2 Florida Biggest Win: 49-0 Florida in 1973 Current Streak: FSU won last season for a one-game winning streak. Game Name: The Sunshine Showdown Trophy: Makala Trophy What's at Stake: FSU got dinged by the committee for Jordan Travis' injury. They need a resounding win in Gainesville to reclaim a spot in the Top 4. Florida is playing for bowl eligibility after finding ways to lose at home to Arkansas and at Missouri. Graham Martz is also out for the Gators. If Florida loses, Billy Napier has a very hot seat heading into 2024.

#1 Georgia (11-0) -24 @ Georgia Tech (6-5): 7:30 on ABC

Rivalry Profile Series Record: 70-41-5 Georgia Biggest Win: Georgia Tech 48-0 in 1943. Current Streak: The Dawgs have won five in a row. Game Name: Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate- best rivalry game name in football. Trophy: Governor's Cup Trophy What's at Stake: The Dawgs don't want to drop a game to Tech and damage their playoff resume in a game that they are a three score favorite. Brent Key has already had a spectacularly success first full-year in Atlanta getting Jackets into a bowl game. They really have nothing to lose here.

#24 Clemson (7-4) -7 @ South Carolina (5-6): 7:30 on SEC Network

At this point in the season if you don't check back to GamecockScoop daily for the best coverage of the Palmetto Bowl, I don't know what to tell you. Can the Gamecocks put together back-to-back wins over their rivals? Can South Carolina close November 4-0? We find out in 30 hours.

UNC (8-3) -2.5 @ #22 NC State (8-3): 8:00 on ACC Network

Rivalry Profile Series Record: UNC 68-38-6 Biggest Win: NC State 48-3 in 1988. Current Streak: The Wolfpack have won the last two meetings. Game Name: No official name. What do you expect from ACC basketball schools? Trophy: None. What's at Stake: Pride and a better bowl game. The winner is probably headed to Orlando for the game now calling itself "The Pop-Tarts Bowl." The loser is probably going to the Gator Bowl or Holiday Bowl. This could also be Drake Maye's last college game.