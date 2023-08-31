After the tease that was Week 0, we've finally arrived at our first full weekend of football for the 2023 season. While this weekend doesn't have the same quantity of marquee games, there is still plenty of good football to watch spread throughout the holiday weekend. Perry McCarthy jumped out to the earlier lead going 4-1 against the spread and straight up in our first week of picks. Below is the slate of games we are watching during Week 1. All lines are current as of Tuesday August, 29th. The lines may shift before this article is published. All games listed are EST.

Florida +6.5 @ #14 Utah 8:00 Thursday on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: It's an SEC East (for now) opponent and its the only game of the night that features a ranked team. This game feels like the true kickoff of the 2023 college football season. Florida had a lot of roster turnover via the portal. Anthony Richardson is off to Indianapolis and Florida Coach Billy Napier brought in Graham Mertz from Wisconsin. Mertz's stats were underwhelming in Madison, but he is in his fifth season of college football. The Gators success this season will hinge his ability to complete more than 59% of his passes. Utah was a Mountain West program 13 years ago. Today they are the two-time defending Pac 12 champions. Kyle Whittingham is one of the best college coaches in the country as Utah is not known for brining in Top 20 recruiting classes. Cameron Rising is another fantastic quarterback in a league full of big time quarterbacks. Rice-Eccles Stadium is an underrated college football venue that will be rocking Thursday night.

Nebraska +7 @ Minnesota 8:00 on FOX

Why You Should Watch: Every Gamecock fan wants to see what Marcus Satterfield does in Lincoln. Early reports are eerily similar to most of Satterfield's time in Columbia. The Cornhuskers are hoping that ex-Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is the guy to lead them out of the abyss. Rhule's teams at Temple and Baylor struggled in his season only to improve rapidly each season thereafter. Rhule has more to work in Lincoln than he did his other two college stops. In Minnesota, the always colorful P.J. Fleck is back for year seven in Minneapolis. He's won nine games each of the last two seasons. Athan Kaliakmanis takes over the helms under center for Minnesota.

Louisville -7.5 @ Georgia Tech 7:30 Friday on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: Both school have new head coaches that are alum of their current schools. Brent Key did solid job as an interim coach in Atlanta in 2022. Jeff Brohm took Purdue as far as can be taken, unless another Drew Brees walks through the door, and then bolted for Louisville. Brohm didn't come alone, he is brining QB Jack Plummer with him. Plummer is a graduate transfer that will be playing in his third Power 5 league. Zach Pyron, a redshirt freshman, will get the start under center for the Yellow Jackets. This should be decent game.

Colorado +20.5 @ #17 TCU 12:00 Saturday on FOX

Why You Should Watch: PRIME. These might be two of the most intriguing teams from a national prospective. Colorado for obvious reasons, Coach Prime and we've never seen a roster rebuilt by the portal at this scale. There is simply no telling what to expect from the Buffalos. TCU came out of nowhere to reach the CFP Championship Game last season. They were beaten in a way that I've never seen a team beaten in a championship game. Think Duke/UNLV 1990 NCAA Championship Game x2. What will TCU do for an encore?

UTSA -1.5 @ Houston 7:00 on FS1

Why You Should Watch: This is the under the radar best game of the weekend. Last year Houston defeated UTSA 37-35 in a 3OT thriller. UTSA is now a member of the American Athletic Conference and Houston is now in the Big XII. If the Cougars want to go bowling this is a must-win game. UTSA is expected to challenge Tulane for supremacy in the AAC. The Roadrunners are 2-15 all-time against Power 5 leagues since joining FBS ranks since 2012. Gamecocks could enjoy a fun first quarter before flipping over to ABC at 7:30.

Carolina +2.5 vs. #21 North Carolina (Charlotte) 7:30 on ABC

GamecockScoop will have all aspects of this game covered throughout the week. Check back daily for the best Gamecock content on the internet.

West Virginia +20.5 @ #7 Penn St 7:30 on NBC

Why You Should Watch: You shouldn't be. That would mean you aren't watching the Gamecocks, however, if you can't make the game in person then this will probably be the one you flip to during the commercial breaks. Perhaps no coaching seat is hotter than that of Neil Brown at West Virginia. Brown is entering his fifth season in Morgantown and sports an overall record of 22-25. His best season, and only winning one, was the COVID shortened 2020 year that saw WVU go 6-4. If this one gets ugly, the Mountaineers might be the first school to pull the trigger on their head coach this season. Penn State is a trendy playoff pick. They return 14 starters including redshirt senior and former Gamecock Johnny Dixon at corner. If you recall Dixon left following Muschamp's departure and was not someone who defected under the current staff. Nittany Lion sophomore QB Drew Allar looks like a future star.

Coastal Carolina +14.5 @ UCLA 10:30 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: What is Coastal going to look like in the post-Jamey Chadwell Era? The Chants return Grayson McCall, whom certainly spurned some solid NIL based transfers offers last December. McCall is one of the better quarterbacks in the country and maybe the best at the Group of 5 level. UCLA is coming off a 9-4 record in 2022. Was that the ceiling for Chip Kelly at UCLA or is he just getting started? Lose here and we probably know the answer.

#8 FSU +2.5 vs. #5 LSU (Orlando) 7:30 Sunday on ABC

Why You Should Watch: We don't really need to hype this one. This is the weekend's only meeting between top 10 teams, both LSU and FSU are potential playoff teams and last's year game was one of the best of the season. Carolina fans also get their first look at Jaheim Bell and Gilber Edmond, both of whom would likely still be starting for the Gamecocks, in Florida State uniforms. Outside of the Gamecocks' game, this is one game this weekend you should watch.

#9 Clemson -13 @ Duke 8:00 Monday on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: It's Clemson. Gamecock fans will watch and rightly pull for Duke. Clemson's offense is intriguing early. Cade Klubnik is the unquestioned starting quarterback. Klubnik will be tasked with executing new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's game plans. Riley did wonders for TCU QB Max Duggan last season. Riley is going to want his shot at a Power Five head job soon, so his stay in Clemson likely won't be long. Clemson's defense should be more of what we are used to seeing, they have an excellent front seven and a highly regarding players in their secondary. Duke won't be a push over this season, but they don't have the horses to pull off the upset here.