The SEC takes center stage, (even in a down year), on Saturday with two matchups of Top 15 teams. The SEC East and West will likely be decided this weekend with Missouri visiting Georgia and Alabama hosting LSU. Also of interest this week, Washington looks to cement their resume at Southern Cal and the last Bedlam for the foreseeable future. We will use the College Football Playoff rankings going forward.

Jacksonville State (7-2) +15.5 @ South Carolina (2-6): 12:00 on ESPN U

Battle of the Gamecocks (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWOR)

The battle of the Gamecocks. Carolina fans are slightly more anxious about this one than they were a month ago. Rich Rodriguez actually had an invitation to Columbia this time around as Jax State's head coach. The 11-win Steve Spurrier teams will be honored at halftime. Check back to GamecockScoop throughout the week for the latest on this game and all things South Carolina sports.

#1 Ohio State (8-0) -18.5 @ Rutgers (6-2): 12:00 on CBS

Why You Should Watch: Greg Schiano and Rutgers should probably just sign a lifetime contract. The Scarlett Knights have been to 11 bowl games in program history, seven have come under Schiano. In his second stint in Piscataway, the Knights primed for a bowl game in week 4. But this is a different animal with the nation's newly minted top team coming to town. The Buckeyes avoided the letdown in Madison and should be 2-3 score favorites until the season finale in Ann Arbor. This will be a game to keep an eye on if Rutgers is hanging around in the fourth quarter.



#23 Kansas State (6-2) +4 @ #7 Texas (7-1): 12:00 on FOX

Why You Should Watch: As you will see, the noon window is loaded this weekend. So much so that a game of two ranked teams on a national broadcast probably won’t get many views around these parts. K-State snuck up on everyone last year and won the BigXII. They could do it again this year. There is a massive logjam at the top of the standings. Remember the BigXII takes the top two teams and there are no divisions. It looked like a formality that we’d get Texas/OU rematch, but that’s not the case anymore. Watch out for K-State again.

Texas A&M (5-3) +3 @ #10 Ole Miss (7-1): 12:00 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: This is the matinee SEC West game of the day. Doesn’t it mean it won’t be a good one. Ole Miss is right in the thick of the West race, and with it the playoff hunt. A&M hasn’t won a big road game like this in 2+ seasons. This could be a quick game as both teams are run oriented. If Ole Miss can get the kind of pressure that South Carolina got on A&M, this one could turn into a blowout. This game seems like the line should be more than three. Does Vegas know something here?

#15 Notre Dame (7-2) -3 @ Clemson (4-4): 12:00 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: During Clemson's run throughout the last decade often their biggest "conference game" was against a team that isn't even a football member of the ACC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Since 2015, Clemson and the Irish have met five times with Clemson winning three. Notre Dame won big, 35-14, in South Bend last season. Watching Clemson slowly turn on their two-time National Championship winning coach has been humorous. The Tigers have lost four games for first time since 2011 and November is just beginning. Notre Dame is not going to the College Football Playoff this season, but they are looking to improve on last season's 9-4 finish. If the Irish win on Saturday they are looking at a 10-2 season. Irish back Audric Estime vs the Clemson front seven should be fun to watch.

#12 Missouri (7-1) +15.5 @ #2 Georgia (8-0): 3:30 on CBS

Why You Should Watch: Ok Missouri here is your chance to prove you are for real. The Tigers have a nice win over Kansas State on their resume with the only blemish being a game they should have won against LSU. Missouri gave Georgia the best game of any opponent last season until the CFB Playoff Semifinals, but that was in Columbia. There is a reason the Tigers are two touchdown underdogs on the road. The winner of this game is likely headed to Atlanta to play in what will be a CFB Playoff quarterfinal. Georgia has won 11 of 12 over Missouri since they arrived in the SEC. (The only loss coming in 2013 - sending Missouri to the SEC Title game instead of the Gamecocks). The Tigers have scored a combined six points in their last two trips to Athens.

#9 Oklahoma (7-1) -6 @ #22 Oklahoma State (6-2): 3:30 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: It's the last edition of Bedlam for the immediate future, another one of the significant byproducts of college football realignment. Have to assume that somehow one day all of this gets blown up and divisions/conferences/leagues/whatever get put back together again with traditional rivals meeting yearly. As stated above, the BigXII standings are a logjam at the top. The winner of Bedlam is going favorable to play for the BigXII title against the winner of K-State/Texas. We'd expect anyone associated with the BigXII to prefer to see the Cowboys and Wildcats knock departing Texas and Oklahoma out of the title game and the playoff discussion. Ok State has won four straight and is coming into Bedlam with a ton of confidence.

UL Monroe (2-6) +2.5 @ Southern Miss (1-7): 4:00 streaming on ESPN+

Why You Should Watch: Terry Bowden is in his third year guiding the Warhawks and has yet to eclipse 4 wins in a season. If he fails to do so again, which seems likely at this point, ULM may decide to change directions come end of year. ULM sports a solid ground game, but is last in scoring and overall offense in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss had bowl aspirations heading into the season after winning 7 games in 2022. Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles have been an utter disappointment and have won just a single game thus far. This truly is a battle for the bottom as Southern Miss and ULM are nearly identical in most statistical categories.

#5 Washington (8-0) -3 @ #20 Southern Cal (7-2): 7:30 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: Washington and Oregon are the only two PAC12 teams in the running for the playoffs. Southern Cal is too far back at this point with two losses despite a schedule that sees them close against three straight opponents ranked in the Top 20. There is also no reason to think that So Cal's defense will hold up against three quality opponents. Michael Penix Jr. needs to shine in nationally televised game this week to solidly himself as the Heisman leader. After some loaded early TV windows, this one and LSU/Bama are you best viewing options late.

#14 LSU (6-2) +3 @ #8 Alabama (7-1): 7:45 on CBS

Why You Should Watch: The SEC West gets really interesting if Alabama loses here. LSU, Bama, and Ole Miss (should they win this weekend) would all have one conference loss and own wins over each other. Ole Miss still have a trip to Athens on their schedule. This is LSU's last trip outside of Baton Rouge. Bama still has a tough game at Kentucky and a trip to the Plains, where they have struggled in the past. LSU beat Alabama last season but the Tide have won 10 of 12 in the series. If Bama holds serve at home LSU is eliminated from playoff contention. If Bama loses, they would still have a strong case if they ran the table and beat Georgia, but they'd probably still need some help. This is the best game of the day.