Greetings from GamecockScoop, the only Gamecock sports site that picks games against the spread and isn't afraid to keep score. This week, back by the demand of the people, is Perry McCarthy's Toilet Bowl Game of the Week. The TBGOTW, if you can't tell by the name, well feature the worst matchup of the week. In addition, we've always got nine games for our readers to sit back and enjoy on this bye weekend, including four matchups of top 25 teams, an a game with an unbeaten and nationally ranked road dog, and a new SEC West rivalry. Sit back and let GamecockScoop be your TV guide and see if you can out-pick our staff.

#12 Oklahoma +5 vs. #3 Texas (Dallas): 12:00 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: Easiest pitch for the noon slot. This will be the last meeting in the BigXII for these two rival power programs. Next year the Texas State Fairgrounds will have an SEC flavor. Texas has a 63-50-5 all-time lead in the series but the Sooners have won six of eight. Last season, Brent Venables' first, Texas embarrassed their northern rivals 49-0. Oklahoma is 5-0 but Texas is a huge step up from their prior five opponents. We've talked to you about how well former Rivals #1 ranked player Quinn Ewers has played in 2023, we've yet to mentioned Sooner QB Dillion Gabriel. Gabriel, UCF transfer, has completed 75% of his passes and had thrown 15 touchdowns to only two interceptions. This should be a fun one.

Maryland +18 @ #4 Ohio State: 12:00 on FOX

Why You Should Watch: Gamecock fans probably aren't going to watch this one unless you just really enjoy seeing Mike Locksley blown out on national TV. Since joining the B1G Conference, Maryland has lost all four games in Columbus by scores of 49, 58, 48, and 21. They are 0-8 all-time against the Buckeyes. Maryland is the only current unbeaten Power Five team that is unranked.

#23 LSU -6.5 @ #21 Missouri: 12:00 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: Missouri currently holds the best OOC victory of an SEC program after beating Kansas State. Yet still we are hesitant to list the Tigers as a true contender in the SEC. No team in the country has been more disappointing than the Bayou Bengals. LSU was supposed to be a playoff team, yet they've lost twice in September. The LSU Tigers probably aren't eliminated from the playoffs just yet, but they can't lose again. The Missouri offense has some names that South Carolina fans need to become familiar with. Brady Cook (QB) is fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 1,468. He's also yet to throw an interception. Cody Schrader (RB) is a 5'9 215 lbs. bowling ball of a running back that has rushed for 463 yards this season with three touchdowns. Luther Burden, III leads the SEC in receiving with 644 yards with five touchdowns. Burden has gone over 100 yards in all of Mizzou's games against FBS competition.

#13 Washington State +3.5 @ UCLA: 3:00 on PAC12 Network

Why You Should Watch: Things I never thought I'd write: "The Pac12 might be the best conference in football." It's been a long time since anyone could make that claim with a straight face but this season the league is flush with outstanding quarterbacks. Any Power Five program looking to make a move at head coach after the season needs to seriously consider Cougars head man Jake Dickert. Dickert took over in Pullman midway through the 2020 season. He won seven games in his first full season and has the Cougars at 4-0 with wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State. Outside of Oregon and Washington, no one- including Southern Cal, has looked as good as the Cougars. Will the PAC12 continue to cannibalize itself???

#11 Alabama -2.5 @ Texas A&M: 3:30 on CBS

Why You Should Watch: This will be Nick Saban's first trip to College Station since he and Jimbo Fisher exchanged some very public exchanges about A&M's recruiting in the NIL era in the summer of 22'. To summarize, Saban was right and Jimbo took offensive. Also coming with Saban is his most beatable team since his first year in Tuscaloosa. Jalen Milroe is playing better for the Tide, but he's a big downgrade over what Saban has had under center for the last decade. The Alabama defense is still good, (18th nationally in Total Defense), but they aren't good enough to carry the Tide in tough games without some threat offensively. On the flip side, the Aggies defense is playing better than it has since Mike Elko left for Duke. Texas A&M hasn't given up over 200 yards to an SEC opponent yet this season. Aggies starting QB Conner Weigman is out for the year leaving Max Johnson to run the show. This game has low scoring single possession final score written all over it. The Vegas total is 47.

Syracuse +9 @ #14 UNC: 3:30 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: The Syracuse/Clemson game was closer than the final score would indicate as the Orange shot themselves in the foot with penalties. After beating App State in overtime in week two, the Tar Heels have been on cruise control easily beating a bad Minnesota team and a bad Pitt team. UNC hosts Miami next week and could get caught looking ahead. After the Hurricanes, the Heels next game against an opponent that will have a point spread with 10 points of them will be against Duke on November 11. Expect Dino Babers guys to come out firing this weekend on the road. *breaking as on Thursday- Tez Walker is now eligible, no word his availability for Saturday.

Northern Illinois -5 @ Akron: 3:30 streaming on ESPN+

Why You Should Watch: These two teams are eerily similar to each other and will probably exhibit a competitive contest. Both teams come into the matchup with a single victory on their resume and have played the majority of their opponents very close. NIU upset Boston College in Week 1 and Akron lost a multi-overtime clunker to Indiana. NIU boasts Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi as one of the best in the MAC. The Huskies also feature former 2021 Gamecock commitment Antario Brown at running back. However, it has been NIU’s defense that has surprised under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto. The Zips have continued to find ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, already losing 3 games by a combined total of 8 points. Akron’s defense has been stout, led by physical sophomore linebacker Bryan McCoy. The offense lost ALL-MAC quarterback DJ Irons to injury and will likely rely more on former 5 star running back Lorenzo Lingard.

#20 Kentucky +14.5 @ #1 Georgia: 7:00 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: It's the SEC East. Let's see how Kentucky matches up with Georgia. Kentucky is looking like another must win game along with Florida if the Gamecocks are to get to seven wins this season. Kentucky has used a power run game to overwhelm opponents thus far. Ray Davis is on his third different team after transferring from Temple to Vanderbilt. Davis led Vandy in rushing last season with 1,042 yards before using his COVID year to transfer to Lexington. Davis absolutely victimized the Florida defense last weekend rushing for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Davis is currently fourth nationally with 594 yards on the season. The Cats defensive can also stop run, giving up the ninth fewest yards per game nationally only allowing 75 yards per game. Everyone keeps saying Georgia is going to lose a game or two and they aren't as good as they have been the past two season. The latter part of that statement is true, but who is going to beat them? They are double digit favorites this week against Kentucky. In November, they catch Missouri, Ole Miss, and at Tennessee.

#10 Notre Dame -6.5 @ #25 Louisville: 7:30 on ABC

Why You Should Watch: Everybody loves to pull against the Irish, but this year's team resembles more of the Lou Holtz era physicality and not some of the softer Notre Dame teams that would wilt in big games. Sure Holtz never had a QB like Sam Hartman, but this Notre Dame is winning games with a ground attack and a physical defense. This will be the Irish's third straight nationally televised primetime game, oh and they host Southern Cal next week in South Bend. Can they hold up? Will they be looking ahead? Louisville has survived close games against Georgia Tech, Indiana, and NC State. This is the biggest Louisville home game since the Lamar Jackson days and Cardinal Stadium will be rocking. Will it be enough?

#24 Fresno State -6.5 @ Wyoming: 8:00 on FOX

Why You Should Watch: All non-Atlanta Braves fans that would rather watch football than the first step towards a hopeful World Series crown should tune into FOX once the UGA/UK and UL/ND games end. Currently the Mountain West is the best non-P5 league this season. Fresno State, Wyoming and Air Force have all emerged as leaders in the race for the Group of Five's New Year's Six bowl slot. The winner of this game will be the early favorite in the Mountain West.