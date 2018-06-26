GamecockCentral.com

This was also almost like a goodbye moment, with Cuevas-Moore already announcing her plans to play her final year of eligibility at West Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Dawn Staley was at Bianca Cuevas-Moore’s graduation when she pulled the senior aside to congratulate her on accomplishing one of her lifelong goals.

“It happened really quickly,” Staley said. “I said congratulations and asked her if she was ready to go to West Virginia. Basically, she said no.”

After that weekend and doing some thinking, Staley reached back out to Cuevas-Moore, who was still working on rehabbing a knee injury that kept her out the entire 2017-18 season.

The two got together right after that and began to talk to see about a plan moving forward. It ultimately led to Staley offering Cuevas-Moore her spot back on the team.

Not soon after that, Cuevas-Moore accepted that and decided to remain in Columbia for her final year of eligibility.

Her coming back was a product of those conversations with Staley and the two were able to see eye-to-eye on a few things that prompted her opting to stay in Columbia.

“We just talked about making good decisions and being responsible,” Staley said. “If she’s able to do that, I think this is a place she knows and can continue to grow at get better.”

Cuevas-Moore redshirted last season with a knee injury and will have one year left to play at South Carolina.

In three healthy seasons, she’s been a part of a national-title winning team and has 20 career starts under her belt. She’s averaged 6.9 points and 1.8 assists in 108 games.

She and Staley have both admitted to the two butting heads a few times over Cuevas-Moore’s time at South Carolina, but Staley said she’s excited to see how things progress over the next year.

“I thought just being here she’d pick it up quicker,” Staley said. “The very thing I had strife with Bianca is the same thing why she is the way she is: the player she is, the person she is. I have to get her to recognize she has to communicate more.”