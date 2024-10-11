STAR POWER: Carolina at Alabama

in other news
Fall Baseball Notes And Stats: October 7-8
Stats and notes from the first half of week two at Founders Park.
Shane Beamer Shares Information On 'Fantastic' Recruiting Weekend
Shane Beamer shared some more details on the positive momentum on the recruiting trail.
Bangally Kamara Officially Departs Football Program
Shane Beamer confirmed the first redshirt departure of 2024.
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 5
Stats and highlights from your favorite Professional Gamecocks.
Behind The Box Score: Ole Miss
Diving deeper into the Ole Miss loss, and a season-long trend.
QUARTERBACK
LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR
Jalen Milroe = 4 STAR
RUNNING BACK
Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR
Jam Miller = 4 STAR
WIDE RECEIVER
Jared Brown = 3 STAR
Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR
Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR
Ryan Williams = 5 STAR
Germie Bernard = 4 STAR
Kendrick Law = 4 STAR
TIGHT END
Josh Simon = 3 STAR
CJ Dippre = 3 STAR
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR
LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR
C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR
RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR
RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR
LT - Kadyn Proctor = 5 STAR
LG - Tyler Booker = 4 STAR
C - Parker Brailsford = 4 STAR
RG - Jaeden Roberts = 3 STAR
RT - Elijah Pritchett = 5 STAR
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR
DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR
DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR
DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR
DE - Jah-marien Latham = 4 STAR
DT - Tim Keenan = 4 STAR
DT - Tim Smith = 4 STAR
DE - Qua Robinson = 4 STAR
LINEBACKER
WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR
MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR
WLB - Deontae Lawson = 4 STAR
MLB - Jihaad Campbell = 5 STAR
SECONDARY
CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR
SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR
FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR
CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR
NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR
NB - DeVonta Smith = 4 STAR
CB - Domani Jackson = 4 STAR
SS - Malachi Moore = 4 STAR
FS - Keon Sabb = 4 STAR
CB - Zabien Brown = 5 STAR
KICKER
Alex Herrera = N/A
Graham Nicholson = 2 STAR
PUNTER
Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR
James Burnip = N/A
TOTAL
5 STAR = 1
4 STAR = 7
3 STAR = 12
2 STAR = 3
NR = 1
5 STAR = 5
4 STAR = 15
3 STAR = 2
2 STAR = 1
NR = 1
Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.
