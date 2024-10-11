Advertisement

STAR POWER: Carolina at Alabama
Perry McCarty
QUARTERBACK

Carolina:

LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR


Alabama:

Jalen Milroe = 4 STAR



RUNNING BACK

Carolina:

Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR


Alabama:

Jam Miller = 4 STAR



WIDE RECEIVER 

Carolina:


Jared Brown = 3 STAR

Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR

Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR


Alabama:

Ryan Williams = 5 STAR

Germie Bernard = 4 STAR

Kendrick Law = 4 STAR



TIGHT END

Carolina:

Josh Simon = 3 STAR


Alabama:

CJ Dippre = 3 STAR



OFFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR

LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR

C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR

RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR

RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR


Alabama:

LT - Kadyn Proctor = 5 STAR

LG - Tyler Booker = 4 STAR

C - Parker Brailsford = 4 STAR

RG - Jaeden Roberts = 3 STAR

RT - Elijah Pritchett = 5 STAR



DEFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR

DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR

DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR

DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR


Alabama:

DE - Jah-marien Latham = 4 STAR

DT - Tim Keenan = 4 STAR

DT - Tim Smith = 4 STAR

DE - Qua Robinson = 4 STAR


LINEBACKER

Carolina:

WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR

MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR


Alabama:

WLB - Deontae Lawson = 4 STAR

MLB - Jihaad Campbell = 5 STAR



SECONDARY

Carolina:

CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR

SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR

FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR

CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR

NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR


Alabama:

NB - DeVonta Smith = 4 STAR

CB - Domani Jackson = 4 STAR

SS - Malachi Moore = 4 STAR

FS - Keon Sabb = 4 STAR

CB - Zabien Brown = 5 STAR


KICKER

Carolina:

Alex Herrera = N/A


Alabama:

Graham Nicholson = 2 STAR



PUNTER

Carolina:

Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR


Alabama:

James Burnip = N/A



TOTAL

Carolina:

5 STAR = 1

4 STAR = 7

3 STAR = 12

2 STAR = 3

NR = 1


Alabama:

5 STAR = 5

4 STAR = 15

3 STAR = 2

2 STAR = 1

NR = 1


Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.

