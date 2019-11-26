News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 06:02:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Star power: How starters for South Carolina football stack up

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at how projected starters for South Carolina football stack up against the Clemson Tigers in terms of past recruiting ranking.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}