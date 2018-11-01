Star power: South Carolina football vs. Ole Miss
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at how projected starters for the South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels shaped up as prospects during the recruiting process.
How was each ranked? See below for the details.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news