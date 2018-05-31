GamecockCentral.com

This weekend, with the NCAA Tournament starting, he’ll get to resume his normal Friday-night role with Mark Kingston and Skylar Meade trusting him to get the Gamecocks off to a good start.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—Adam Hill spent the majority of the season before being shifted to the second spot in the rotation the last six weekends of SEC play.

“In this setting you have to win the first two games to have your best chance to win,” Kingston said. “Adam and Cody over the last month of the season have been our better guys, our veterans. To me it was an easy decision.”

Also see: Observations, notes from the Gamecock practice Thursday

Hill is 3-1 with a 3.81 ERA over his last five starts but has only allowed six earned runs over his last 24 innings, including giving up two earned runs in six innings his last start out against LSU.

He’s the only member of the South Carolina pitching rotation with postseason experience. The junior last pitched in an elimination game of the 2016 regional at Founders Park.

Against Rhode Island, he gave up two runs over seven innings and struck out six. It’s a little bit different this year—he’s trying to get his team off to a good start instead of staving off getting eliminated—but there’s no added pressure for him.

“There’s no pressure. I trust my team; they trust me,” he said. “I’m just going to try and go out there and pound the zone and attack these guys. Our offense will come out and there’s no pressure at all.”

Also see: The latest scoop on a few high profile targets USC is eyeing

Hill, who last pitched last Thursday against LSU, didn’t do anything to alter his arm routine heading into this regional. He took Friday to “rejuvenate” his arm and started his normal week of preparation after that.

If the Gamecocks beat Ohio State (2 p.m. EST/ESPN 2) then it’ll likely be Cody Morris taking the mound Saturday in a winner’s bracket game against Either East Carolina or UNC Wilmington.

Morris last pitched May 19 and will also be fresh heading into this weekend’s regional.

“We’re going to go as far in this tournament as Adam, Cody and the rest of the pitchers can take us,” Kingston said. “It’s a natural decision to give Adam the ball and hope you win that game.”

Also see: Is this Will Muschamp's breakthrough class?

With Hill taking the first game and Morris likely the second, that means the traditional game one starter, Logan Chapman, will likely pitch later in the weekend if the Gamecocks advance that far.

Chapman is coming off a rough outing in the SEC Tournament where he gave up six earned runs in just 1.1 innings. In seven starts against SEC teams, he’s 1-3 with a 7.53 ERA.

Kingston’s confident in Chapman and says the freshman understands why Hill was chosen to start the regional opening game.

“Logan’s fine,” Kingston said. “Logan understands that we have to win a lot of games to win the regional. They’re all going to participate and have a big role in making this happen.”