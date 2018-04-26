GamecockCentral.com

But there’s another piece of the puzzle that the team thinks is catalyzing the big offensive performance, and that starts on the mound.

A lot’s been made over South Carolina’s four-game winning streak about the team’s offense, and rightfully so—the Gamecocks are averaging 10 runs a game with double-digit hits in every game.

“Pitching and defense gets you started and the bats come along with it,” Jonah Bride said. “If we get a good start and play good defense behind, the at-bats and runs will come with it. it’s really a confidence thing.”

Over the course of the last week, Gamecock starting pitchers are 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA and giving up 1.04 walks or hits per inning.

In those games, starting pitchers have given up just seven earned runs while striking out 24 batters.

It started on Friday against LSU with Logan Chapman pitching a career-high 6.2 shutout innings en route to a sweep over the Tigers, something he’s going to try and replicate this Friday against Vanderbilt to spark another series win.

“The weekend starts on Friday night,” he said. “To go out there and set the tone at the beginning is big. I think that’s what happened last weekend—I think that really helped.”

Chapman’s entering just his third start as part of the weekend rotation and he’s been a vital part in the Gamecocks’ success of the last two weekends.

South Carolina’s won both games the true freshman’s started on the weekend and Chapman, the former midweek starter, is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his last two outings.

A candidate at the beginning of the year for the Sunday spot, even Chapman’s shocked he’s leading the Gamecocks’ rotation ahead of guys like Adam Hill and Cody Morris.

“I definitely wanted to be in the rotation, but if you had told me I’d be throwing against LSU or Arkansas the first game of the series on a Friday night in Founders Park, I probably would have laughed.”

Chapman will get the start again this Friday against Vanderbilt trying to push the winning streak to five games, the second-longest streak of the year for the Gamecocks.

He’ll have to do it against a Commodore team hitting .265 as a team averaging six runs a game, trying to spark a Gamecock offense that seems to relax behind lights-out pitching.

“Hopefully Logan Chapman gives us another great outing like he’s done of late,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “If he does that our chances for success improve. It’s a tough road series playing a great team in Vanderbilt. We need to be ready.”