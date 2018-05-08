GamecockCentral.com

Starting pitching tends to set tone this season, decides wins or losses
It's no secret in college baseball that a team usually goes how its starting pitching goes. That's no different for the Gamecocks, who tend to do better when their starting pitching gets them off t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news