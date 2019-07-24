In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a look at the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class assembled by head coach Will Muschamp and his staff.



We will break down offense, defense, and special teams in this series. Today we begin with a look at the offensive side of the ball, with more depth on USC's efforts at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line.

