Steele: 'Every day is surreal' serving as South Carolina assistant

Now Steele is a few weeks onto the job as the Gamecocks’ newest on-court assistant, getting the unique experience of doing it at his alma mater.

The day the Gamecocks found out Bruce Shingler was leaving to take a job at Maryland Frank Martin approached Brian Steele about taking the vacant assistant position and three days later, as Steele said, “we were rolling.”

"It's Cloud 9 every day for me. It’s been that way, man,” Steele said. “Every day is surreal walking into the gym. Coaching is a journey and it’s difficult. Something like having my own office I walk in everyday and have a key and unlock my own office. It’s so special. To be at South Carolina, this place means the world to me. I’ve given my best effort every single day—whether as a player or student assistant or as a GA or video guy—and for it to be rewarded so quickly it’s awesome. Coming to work every day, I really do light up.”

Also see: Full updates from Wednesday's availability

Steele came to South Carolina as a player, where he dealt with knee injuries, before serving as a student assistant coach, graduate assistant and most recently as the team’s director of video services. Steele also spent two seasons as an on-court coach for Queens, a Division II school.

Being on staff at his alma mater is one thing he’s certainly thankful for, but it means even more to him being able to serve as an assistant under Frank Martin, who’s played a pivotal role in his young coaching career already.

“I mean, Frank means the world to me. He’s given me so many opportunities and it’s hard to put into words what he means because he’s always believed in me,” Steele said. “More than just our relationship, his belief has always meant so much to me. Spending so much time around him he’s preached loyalty to us and he lives by that. He’s been incredibly loyal and always had my back.”

Steele is serving on staff with Chuck Martin, who was recently elevated to associate head coach, and Will Bailey now in his second season at South Carolina.

He’ll try now to mesh with both of those assistant coaches while bringing what he hopes is a good and competitive energy to practice each day this summer and during the season.

Also see: In-state QB breaks down South Carolina visits

“Being around guys like Chuck and Will Bailey and Frank every day I’m learning. They’re really high-level guys. They’re really helping me get better. In terms of coaching style, I’m myself. I’ve always been intense and passionate but I’ve liked to have a lot of fun too. I come in every day jacked up,” Steele said.

“Anyone who’s been around me will tell you that. I have a lot of energy and I’m really excited about South Carolina basketball. I think that permeates throughout the day to everyone around me. I’m intense and I’m passionate. I don’t mind getting after guys but I’m still in that young coach and want to build guys up and make them feel good about themselves.”