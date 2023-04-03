PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
basketball
Stephen Clark is a Gamecock
Perry McCarty
•
GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Lamont Paris has landed his second commitment from the transfer portal with a pledge from The Citadel’s Stephen Clark.
Below is GamecockScoop’s scouting on Clark when he entered the portal.
The Upside: Clark is the best pure athlete on this list. He is long and can rise up quickly. The natural comparison would be to Hayden Brown, but they are two different kinds of players. Both have the ability to put the ball on the floor and score around the basket. However, Clark is a rangier player and probably has more upside potential.
The Downside: Clark does not shoot well from deep or from the free throw line. Coach Paris values shooting, so Clark’s hindrance in that area may cause the staff to back off some.
Clark’s addition is an interesting one as he does not fit the mold of a high percentage shooter, which is a trait the staff values and has pursued in the portal. Despite Clark’s (seemingly) shot deficiencies, he is skilled in other areas. Clark quickly identifies passing lanes, can score in a variety of ways, and runs the floor extremely well. He will immediately become one of the better athletes on the team and exhibits a long wing span.
At the moment, forward is a position of need and Clark is the first piece in addressing that issue. Look for the staff to land two more post players with the remaining three scholarships.