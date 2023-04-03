The Upside: Clark is the best pure athlete on this list. He is long and can rise up quickly. The natural comparison would be to Hayden Brown, but they are two different kinds of players. Both have the ability to put the ball on the floor and score around the basket. However, Clark is a rangier player and probably has more upside potential.

The Downside: Clark does not shoot well from deep or from the free throw line. Coach Paris values shooting, so Clark’s hindrance in that area may cause the staff to back off some.



