Pearce homered twice Sunday night -- his third blast in two games -- as Boston defeated Los Angeles 5-1 to win the World Series four games to one as Pearce took home MVP honors.

Former South Carolina baseball standouts Steve Pearce and Jackie Bradley Jr. are World Series Champions.

The win capped off what has been an incredible run for Boston and the two former Gamecocks.

Bradley, who was also a part of South Carolina's 2010 and 2011 national championship teams, took home ALCS MVP honors when he collected nine RBIs in the series.

Bradley continued his tear in the World Series with a home run in Game 3, but it's Pearce who stole the show.

The former Gamecock, who was played on eight different MLB teams, homered three times in the series while collecting four hits and eight RBIs.

Pearce played for South Carolina in 2004 and 2005.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!